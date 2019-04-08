LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
BJP Manifesto 2019 LIVE: Will Take India on 'One Mission, One Direction', Says PM Modi

News18.com | April 8, 2019, 2:04 PM IST
Event Highlights

BJP Manifesto 2019 LIVE: Ram Mandir, Uniform Civil Code and a zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism are some of the big promises made by the BJP in its 2019 manifesto ‘Sankalp Patra’, Union minister Rajnath Singh has announced. Singh also addressed the contentious issue of Citizenship Amendment Bill, saying it would be implemented without compromising with the identity of states. On Kashmir, he said the party was committed to annulling Article 35A of the Constitution as the provision is discriminatory against non-permanent residents and women of Jammu and Kashmir. “We believe that Article 35A is an obstacle in the development of the state,” he said.

Singh said the party would explore all possibilities within the framework of the Constitution and all necessary efforts to facilitate the expeditious construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. He added that Article 44 of the Constitution of India lists Uniform Civil Code as one of the Directive Principles of State Policy. “BJP believes that there cannot be gender equality till such time India adopts a Uniform Civil Code, which protects the rights of all women, and the BJP reiterates its stand to draft a Uniform Civil Code, drawing upon the best traditions and harmonizing them with the modern times.”
Apr 8, 2019 2:04 pm (IST)

"This is across the board. You might want to ask if there is enough for women, but there is just a couple of mentions saying that want to increase the employment of women,there is nothing here for the labourers. The Prime Minister and the BJP chief also go to the North East and do not utter a word of the Citizenship Amendment Bill but now it finds a mention of this in the manifesto," says Rajeev Gowda in his scathing attack.

Apr 8, 2019 1:59 pm (IST)

There are several contradictions in their economic promises. They say that they will reduce taxes and then they say we will increase taxes," says Congress' Rajeev Gowda.

Apr 8, 2019 1:53 pm (IST)

The Congress spokesperson highlights some of the BJP manifesto's "flaws". He says : Firstly the document fails to mention jobs and employment. It fails to mention demonetisation, Goods and Services Tax (GST) and black money.

Apr 8, 2019 1:48 pm (IST)

"This is not a 'Sankalp Patra', this is a  jhansa patra (a deluded manifesto), " Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala says. "The government has been blaming others for its failures."

Apr 8, 2019 1:46 pm (IST)

Congress Hits Out at 'Sankalp Patra' | Congress in a press conference hits out at the BJP manifesto "They should be answerable to what they have done in the last five years. The country's citizens know you very well after seeing your many avatars, sometimes chaiwala, sometime chowkidaar," Congress leader Ahmed Patel says. 

Apr 8, 2019 1:36 pm (IST)

Sitaram Yechury Hits Out at BJP's 'Jumlapatra' |Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury takes a jibe at the BJP manifesto. "You promised crores of jobs but, now there is more unemployment than the last 10 years. This (the manifesto) is just a jumlapatra," he says.

Apr 8, 2019 1:31 pm (IST)

Yogi Adityanath Takes Jibe at Congress' Bijnor Candidate | UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Bijor district. Hitting out at Congress' brother-sister duo, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, he says, "The Bhai-Behen's candidate didn't garner any results for Behenji (Mayawati) earlier. This time also the candidate will not be able to do anything for the brother-sister. There is no doubt." Adityanath is referring to Congress' Bijnor candidate Nasimuddin Siddiqui, a former Bahujan Samaj Party legislator. 

Apr 8, 2019 1:15 pm (IST)

Don’t ruin the situation in Kashmir," Mamata Banerjee further says in reaction to BJP's commitment to repeal Article 370.

Apr 8, 2019 1:10 pm (IST)

TMC Chief Hits Out at BJP's Manifesto Promise | In West Bengal, Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee is addressing a rally at Jalpaiguri. The West Bengal CM hits out at the BJP's manifesto promise to implement the contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill. "Don't believe the Citizenship Amendment Bill, I have read it. You will not have a voter card or surety of a job," she says. 

Apr 8, 2019 1:08 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | BJP Manifesto 2019: Zero-Interest Loan, Sabarimala, Ram Mandir and Other Highlights

At the manifesto launch, BJP chief Amit Shah said the party is going with 75 promises to celebrate 75 years of Independence.

Apr 8, 2019 1:04 pm (IST)

BJP Promises to Implement Gorkha Reservation | "We will recognize the 11 left out Indian Gorkha sub-tribes as Schedule Tribes. We are also committed to implement the reservation in the legislative assembly of Sikkim for Limboo and Tamang tribes. We are committed to work towards finding a permanent political solution to the issue of Darjeeling Hills, Siliguri Terai and Dooars region," the document reads.

Apr 8, 2019 1:01 pm (IST)

Nationalism is our inspiration, uplifting the marginalised is our vision, good governance is our mantra. To run a national policy we need to work on a multi-dimensional level and that has been included in a 'Sankalp Patra', PM Modi says at the gathering in BJP's headquarters. 

Apr 8, 2019 12:57 pm (IST)

The Prime Minister highlights the manifesto promise for a separate "Jal Shakti Ministry". "Nal se jal (water from taps) will be worked on," he says.

Apr 8, 2019 12:51 pm (IST)

Our approach is need-based, politics can go on but to move a nation ahead, our approach is multi-dimensional," the Prime Minister says.

Apr 8, 2019 12:50 pm (IST)

PM Narendra Modi is addressing the gathering. "We want the people to hold us accountable and hence we have set out to achieve 75 goals (for the 75 years of independence) by 2022," he says adding, "It is one mission, one direction for BJP."

Apr 8, 2019 12:48 pm (IST)

University of Foreign Policy in BJP Manifesto | The 'Sankalp Patra' manifesto also lays out a proposal for a 'University of Foreign Policy' "We will establish a full-fledged University of Foreign Policy, the first of its kind in the region, to focus on academic study and research on foreign policy and geopolitical issues relevant to India and capacity building of our and friendly foreign diplomats,"it reads.

Apr 8, 2019 12:43 pm (IST)

Our new policy, new doctrine of striking terror in its origin has received global recognition: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley says.

Apr 8, 2019 12:42 pm (IST)

"This manifesto, in a season of manifestos, is not prepared with a 'tukde tukde' mindset. It is not even prepared with an 'Ivy league' mindset. This has been prepared with a strong nationalist vision," Arun Jaitley says at the BJP manifesto launch event. 

Apr 8, 2019 12:41 pm (IST)

BJP Manifesto Promises to Launch Gram Swaraj Scheme |  The BJP manifesto encloses the Gram Swaraj scheme which targets rural families. The scheme aims to give permanent houses to every family by 2022, water connection to every household by 2024, 100% disposal of liquid wastewater and healthcare centers.

Apr 8, 2019 12:33 pm (IST)

BJP Says It Will Take Measures Towards Gender Equality | The BJP says it will take "substantive measures to ensure overall development of women and promote gender equality." "Continuing our work, we will legislate a bill to prohibit and eliminate practices such as Triple Talaq and Nikah Halala," it reads.

Apr 8, 2019 12:28 pm (IST)

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is addressing the gathering at the BJP manifesto launch event. "The NDA and the BJP are already a government in power and we hope to go into our second term. We have been a high performing government," he says.

Apr 8, 2019 12:21 pm (IST)

BJP Promises to Abrogate Article 370 | Rajnath Singh says that BJP manifesto also reiterates the party's position for the abrogation of Article 370. "We are committed to annulling Article 35A of the Constitution of India as the provision is discriminatory against non-permanent residents and women of Jammu and Kashmir," he says. 

Apr 8, 2019 12:15 pm (IST)

The head of the BJP manifesto committee, Rajnath Singh, reaffirms the party's stand on the Ram Janmabhoomi matter and says, "We reiterate our stand on Ram Mandir. We will explore all possibilities within the framework of the Constitution and all necessary expeditious construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya."

Apr 8, 2019 12:13 pm (IST)
 

BJP Manifesto 2019 Highlights | Rajnath Singh outlines the main highlights of the 45-page BJP manifesto 

1. Uniform  Civil Code will be implemented

2. Citizenship Amendment will be passed 

3. Ram Mandir will be built within the framework of the Constitution

4. 6,000 yearly income support to farmers and pension to small and marginal farmers above 60 years of age

5. Rs 25 lakh crore spending on rural development in next five years

Apr 8, 2019 12:04 pm (IST)

The head of BJP's manifesto committee, Rajnath Singh, says, "I was there along with 12 other people and multi-dimensional sub-committees were also constituted to bring about a visionary and very practical manifesto."

Apr 8, 2019 12:01 pm (IST)

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh is addressing the manifesto launch. "We're presenting it as a vision document, not only do draw the satisfaction but also the pride and aspirations of crores of Indians," he says.

Apr 8, 2019 11:58 am (IST)

BJP Releases 'Sankalp Patra' With 75 Promises | PM Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah and party's top brass release 'Sankalp Patra'.

Apr 8, 2019 11:56 am (IST)

Unveiling a crucial detail of the party manifesto Amit Shah says, "We are going with 75 promises to people, to celebrate 75 years of independence."

Apr 8, 2019 11:52 am (IST)

The BJP chief says that the Modi government managed to make historic strides despite the difficulties posed by the country's federal structure and the multi-party system. 

Apr 8, 2019 11:45 am (IST)

"In last five years, BJP-led Modi government has been a successful government with a host of achievements," Amit Shah says adding that basic amenities have been made available to the common man. "Economy has moved from 11th to 6th rank," he further says.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the gathering, said the BJP’s approach is need-based and politics can continue but to move the nation ahead, “our approach is multi-dimensional”. “BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' aims to make India a developed nation by 2047, on completion of 100 years of Independence,” he said, adding that they had made several policies and taken several decisions keeping in mind good, easy, transparent, responsible and accountable governance.

BJP chief Amit Shah kicked off the launch of the party’s manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, saying it was going with 75 promises to people to celebrate 75 years of Independence. Shah said the party had a strong leader in the form of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP would “do what it takes to make this country great”. The ruling party is likely to make a slew of promises to woo different sections of the society, especially farmers, youth and women, besides the downtrodden. The Congress, meanwhile, reminded voters of the "good old days before 2014 when Indians had jobs & a PM that didn't lie to them".

Meanwhile, Modi will campaign in three states — Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. In Maharashtra, PM Modi will address a rally at Osmanabad, a constituency governed by BJP ally Shiv Sena. Then, he will land in Karnataka’s Chitradurga, which is under the Congress. After Chitradurga, it will be Mysuru, which was won by the BJP in the last Lok Sabha election. Later in the evening, Modi will reach Tamil Nadu where he will take the BJP rally forward to Coimbatore.

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan launched the party’s manifesto for 2024. He also played down the I-T raids being conducted before the upcoming elections, saying, “Those who hoard people’s money, they should be raided, they should be punished. The raids have not taken place just during elections but before also.”

Meanwhile, Congress President Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary for eastern Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi are set to address three election rallies in politically crucial Saharanpur, Shamli and Bijnor districts of western Uttar Pradesh, where polling is scheduled to take place in the first phase.

On the other hand, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav will be campaigning in Ghaziabad and Baghpat constituencies, which fall under western UP as well. BSP supremo Mayawati will also address massive rallies across western UP. In Kairana and Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will address four rallies. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will also be in the politically crucial state.

Besides, the Supreme Court will hear the CBI’s plea against former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar. The CBI had moved the apex court to arrest Kumar and had filed a fresh plea in the SC where it claims that the ex-police chief was evasive and concealed information and may also be responsible for destruction of evidence.
