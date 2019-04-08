English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BJP Manifesto Promises 33% Reservation for Women in Parliament
The party also pledged to simplify the GST, which disrupted businesses and hurt economic growth when it was introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government in 2017.
Supporter of Bharatiya Janata Party wearing masks of Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend an election campaign rally addressed by Modi at Moran town in Assam. (Image for representation)
New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party promised on Monday to reserve 33 percent of seats in the Parliament and state assemblies for women if it returns to power in an election due to begin on Thursday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday released the ‘Sankalp Patra’, the BJP manifesto for upcoming Lok Sabha elections, with special focus on uniform civil code, Ram Mandir, one nation-one election, farmers and economic growth. At the manifesto launch, BJP chief Amit Shah said the party is going with 75 promises to celebrate 75 years of Independence.
Further, the ruling party has vowed to work towards the resettlement of Army soldiers three years before their retirement.
“We promise to create a more effective framework for the resettlement of our armed forces veterans. Under this effort, the armed forces will start planning for the resettlement of soldiers three years before their retirement and in accordance with their preferences. This will include provision for skills training, soft skills training, financial support for higher education, for housing and for starting an enterprise,” the manifesto read.
