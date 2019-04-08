English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BJP Manifesto 2019: Resettlement of Soldiers, Return of Kashmiri Pandits, Scrapping Article 35A on Agenda
On border strengthening, the BJP noted that a pilot project on the use of technology had been implemented in Dhubri, which will further be implemented on all borders.
BJP leaders at the release of manifesto at party headquarters.
New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday released its manifesto for the upcoming elections. The ruling party has vowed to work towards resettlement of Army soldiers three years before their retirement.
“We promise to create a more effective framework for the resettlement of our armed forces veterans. Under this effort, the armed forces will start planning for the resettlement of soldiers three years before their retirement and in accordance with their preferences. This will include provision for skills training, soft skills training, financial support for higher education, for housing and for starting an enterprise,” the manifesto read.
Further, the BJP has also promised to assist the states in upgrading police forces through a 'Scheme for Modernization of Police Forces’. “We will encourage expedited police reforms in the states so as to enable the state police forces to deal with new types of crimes like cyber crime and help them to be more sensitive to the citizens, especially the weak and vulnerable sections of the society,” the BJP said in its manifesto.
On border strengthening, the BJP noted that a pilot project on the use of technology had been implemented in Dhubri, which will further be implemented on all borders. “We have completed building six integrated check-posts with another under construction to facilitate easier trade and travel from the neighboring countries. We will further ease the movement of goods and people by constructing 14 more integrated check-posts by 2024. After completion of all the proposed integrated check-posts, all trade movement with Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan will be conducted through the integrated check-posts,” the BJP noted in the report.
The party has also vowed to take steps to ensure security of India’s coastline as it had 'effectively strengthened coastal security through implementation of a coastal security scheme to provide modern equipment and allocating funds to the states for establishing coastal police stations, establishment of National Committee for Strengthening Maritime & Coastal Security, Island Information System and National Academy of Coastal Policing.'
The BJP also said in its manifesto that the government had taken strong actions to curb left-wing extremism and that over the last five years, the focus had been on development of economic and social infrastructure. Further, the party asserted its stand on the enactment of the Citizenship Amendment Bill for “the protection of individuals of religious minority communities from neighbouring countries escaping persecution.”
It also reiterated that it was committed to annulling Article 35A since it was “an obstacle in the development of the state.” Further, the manifesto also noted that the party would make efforts to ensure the safe return Of Kashmiri pandits and also provide financial assistance for the resettlement of refugees from West Pakistan, Pakistan occupied Jammu & Kashmir and Chhamb.
