Focus on Farmers, Ram Mandir as Modi Launches BJP Manifesto With 'One Mission, One Direction' Mantra
PM Modi said the BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' is a 'multi-layer and multi-dimensional' document that addresses the expectations and aspirations of all sections of the society.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah after the release of BJP manifesto (Sankalp Patra) for Lok Sabha elections 2019, in New Delhi.
New Delhi: Nationalism is his party's inspiration and inclusion and good governance its mantra, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, adding that the BJP's manifesto aims to make India a developed nation by 2047, 100 years after independence.
The party's 'Sankalp Patra" has 75 promises to celebrate 75 years of Independence, BJP chief Amit Shah said at the launch of the party manifesto.
Further, the Prime Minister urged the people of India to "hold them accountable" if the promises aren't fulfilled. "We want people to hold us accountable. Hence, we have set out 75 goals to achieve by 2022," he said, adding, "It is one mission, one direction for BJP."
He said the party's 'Sankalp Patra' is a "multi-layer and multi-dimensional" document that addresses the expectations and aspirations of all sections of the society. "Our aim to change India from a developing country to a developed country. We want to fight poverty rather than sit inside air-conditioned rooms. Nationalism is our inspiration and inclusion and good governance is our mantra," he said.
"We first addressed needs of the people, now we will fulfil their aspirations," the prime minister said.
While the PM underlined the promises that the BJP targets to fulfill, Union Minister Arun Jaitley said that the manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections has not been prepared with a 'tukde tukde' or Ivy league mindset but with a strong nationalist vision. He said, "The document, 'Sankalp Patra' (document of resolve), is rooted in reality, Jaitley said after Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the manifesto.
Further, a first ever University of Foreign Policy is in the offing, said the BJP in its manifesto. While the manifesto does not specify the location of the university, BJP said that the institute will be solely focused on “academic study and research on foreign policy and geopolitical issues relevant to India and capacity building of our and friendly foreign diplomats.”
Further, the BJP promised assistance to states under their international outreach program for economic development.
It also reiterated that it was committed to annulling Article 35A since it was “an obstacle in the development of the state.” Further, the manifesto also noted that the party would make efforts to ensure the safe return Of Kashmiri pandits and also provide financial assistance for the resettlement of refugees from West Pakistan, Pakistan occupied Jammu & Kashmir and Chhamb.
Invoking Mahatma Gandhi’s vision for Gram Swaraj, the saffron party promised to realise it by ensuring that everyone has equal access to village resources.
“As we approach the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Bharatiya Janata Party resolves to realize his vision of Gram Swaraj by ensuring that everyone has equitable access to resources. As India reaches the milestone of the 75th year of its independence in 2022, we pledge to adopt the ideals of Gram Swaraj as envisaged by Mahatma Gandhi,” the manifesto read.
If voted to power, the party promised to implement Shaashray or a housing scheme under which pucca houses will be provided to every family by 2022 that is living in kuchha houses or has no access to housing. The BJP manifesto also promised that it would launch the Jal Jivan mission, a special programme that addresses the water crisis in the country. This will also include the Nal se Jal scheme which promises piped water connection to every household by 2024.
Further, the BJP maintained its promise of reserving 33 percent of seats in the Parliament and state assemblies for women if it returns to power in an election due to begin on Thursday.
"Women's welfare and development will be accorded a high priority at all levels within the government, and the BJP is committed to 33 percent reservation in parliament and state assemblies through a constitutional amendment," the manifesto said.
Soon after the BJP launched its election manifesto, the Congress tore into the saffron party calling the 'Sankalp Patra' — 'Jhansa Patra' (deceipt document) and said that "the gimmicks of the BJP" will not work any more.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
