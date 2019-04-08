English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BJP Manifesto 2019: Zero-Interest Loan, Sabarimala, Ram Mandir and Other Highlights
At the manifesto launch, BJP chief Amit Shah said the party is going with 75 promises to celebrate 75 years of Independence.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with senior cabinet colleagues and BJP national president Amit Shah at the BJP manifesto release.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday released the ‘Sankalp Patra’, the BJP manifesto for upcoming Lok Sabha elections, with special focus on uniform civil code, Ram Mandir, one nation-one election, farmers and economic growth.
At the manifesto launch, BJP chief Amit Shah said the party is going with 75 promises to celebrate 75 years of Independence.
Here’s a look at the major promises made in the BJP manifesto, meant to contradict Congress’ big-bang promise of minimum income guarantee:
- Short-term new agriculture loans up to Rs 1 lakh at a 0% interest rate for 1-5 years on the condition of prompt repayment of the principal amount
- The BJP has reiterated its stand on abrogation of Article 370, annulment of Article 35A, and to make all “efforts to ensure the safe return of Kashmiri Pandits and provide financial assistance for the resettlement of refugees from West Pakistan, Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir (POJK) and Chhamb”.
- Rs 6000 yearly income support to all farmers under Kisan Samman Nidhi. The manifesto says the scheme will be extended to all farmers and not just those who own less than 2 hectares.
- Pension facility to small and marginal farmers after 60 years of age.
- In its Sankalp Patra, the party promises to “explore all possibilities within the framework of the Constitution and all necessary efforts to facilitate the expeditious construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya”.
- Sabarimala makes an entry into BJP manifesto for the first time. The party has promised “to ensure that the subject of faith, tradition and worship rituals related to Sabarimala are presented in a comprehensive manner before the Hon’ble Supreme Court”.
- The party has promised 'to encourage the spirit of entrepreneurship among the youth by providing collateral-free credit up to Rs 50 lakh for entrepreneurs. Once in power, the BJP-led government will guarantee 50% of the loan amount for female entrepreneurs and 25% of the loan amount for male entrepreneurs.
- The party has promised a pucca house to every family living in a kuccha house, piped water connection to every household by 2024, a massive rural roadways program and high-speed fibre-optic network by 2022.
- The government will plan for resettlement of soldiers within three years before their retirement, in accordance with their preferences. This will include “provisions for skill training, soft skills training, financial support for higher education, for housing and for start an enterprise”. India has the world's second largest military force with 14 lakh active personnel.
- The party has promised to implement NRC in a phased manner.
