BJP Manifesto LIVE: Sankalp Patra Released, Party Makes 75 Promises to Celebrate 75 Years of Independence

While the BJP will release its manifesto, Modi will campaign in three states — Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. In Maharashtra, PM Modi will address a rally at Osmanabad, a constituency governed by BJP ally Shiv Sena. Then, he will land in Karnataka’s Chitradurga, which is under the Congress. After Chitradurga, it will be Mysuru, which was won by the BJP in the last Lok Sabha election. Later in the evening, Modi will reach Tamil Nadu where he will take the BJP rally forward to Coimbatore.
BJP Will Release Manifesto 'Sankalp Patra' Shortly | The ruling BJP is about to release its much-awaited manifesto for the upcoming polls in the presence of PM Modi, party chief Amit Shah and other top leaders. Amit Shah is addressing the gathering at the party headquarters in Delhi. "I want to remind you of 2014. In 2014 BJP was projecting the then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi as the people's Prime Minister. We had a vision of how the nation will progress from 2014 to 2019 in our manifesto that year. People responded overwhelmingly and gave us a huge majority," he says.
PM Modi Arrives at Party Headquarters | PM Modi arrives at the BJP headquarters in Delhi, minutes ahead of the party's manifesto launch. He is received by party chief Amit Shah. Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Sushma Swaraj, Arun Jaitley and Thawarchand Gehlot are also present at the venue.
Congress MP candidate from Mumbai North Urmila Matondkar confirms that she will be filing her nomination today. "I am going to file my nomination today. I am feeling excited," she says.
"Remember the good old days before 2014 when Indians had jobs & a PM that didn't lie to them," Congress writes in another tweet.
Ahead of BJP's manifesto release, Congress in a series of tweets questions the ruling party's 2014 promise for 'Acche din'. "Remember 'vikas' ? Modi’s long lost friend," the party writes in one post.
Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan reacts to the I-T raids being held at the residences of the aides of MP CM Kamal Nath. "Those who hoard people's money, they should be raided, they should be punished. The raids have not taken place just during elections but before also," he says.
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot in a press conference in Hyderabad hits out at the K Chandrashekar Rao government in Telangana and says, "Incumbent government in Telangana is doing all it can to buy legislators & pressurise lawmakers, to create environment of fear like Mr Modi is doing in rest of India by using agencies to quieten voices of anybody who questions BJP."
Nagaland BJP Members Resign Over 'Hindutva Policy' | 37 members of BJP's Nagaland unit, including its four-state executives and five Zunheboto district unit leaders, have decided to resign from the party. The members in their resignation letters listed six reasons, including the party's "Hindutva policy", which prompted this move.
Anupriya Patel's Apna Dal names Pakauri Lal Kol as its MP candidate from Robertsganj parliamentary constituency.
Makkal Needhi Maiam Launches 'Kovai 2024' | Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) releases their 2024 election manifesto 'Kovai 2024' for Coimbatore.
In Karnataka, the Janata Dal (Secular) candidate from Mandya, Nikhil Kumaraswamy meets injured JDS workers who were allegedly attacked by supporters of independent candidate Sumalatha Ambareesh during her rally in Mandya yesterday.
Congress election in-charge for UP East Priyanka Gandhi tweets on the occasion of Ashoka Jayanti : "I pay my respects to Emperor Ashoka who established a rule of justice and compassion over violence and discrimination."
In the manifesto release in Patna, Tejashwi Yadav also says that he supports Congress' NYAY scheme.
RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav Launches Manifesto | RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav is about to release his party's manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in a press conference. Addressing the media, Yadav says that his party's proposed blueprint in the manifesto is going to help uplift the poor and farmers in the society. "RJD has always favoured reservation in private sector. we will ensure it becomes a reality," he says at the manifesto launch.
Congress Removes Stanza From Song Over EC Opposition | Meanwhile, sources have said that the Congress had to remove one stanza from its campaign theme song, which was an apparent jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after the Election Commission objected to it. A media monitoring committee of the Election Commission had on Saturday objected to the stanza. After it was removed, the song was cleared for release.
Anger among West UP's sugarcane farmers has repeatedly been highlighted as a huge cause of resentment among the locals against the BJP, both at Centre and in the state.
Mayawati will also be holding a rally in West Uttar Pradesh today. The BSP supremo sounded the poll bugle in the joint Mahagathbandhan rally in Deoband on Sunday. In her rally address, Mayawati hit out at the rival Congress. "If we form a government, we will not just give Rs 6,000 but also provide stable employment to every household," Mayawati said attacking Congress' Nyay scheme. Meanwhile, alliance partner Samajwadi Party chief, Akhilesh Yadav in his rally address slammed the BJP and said, "They [BJP] call us milawati gathbandhan...they are drunk on power. This gathbandhan is not milawat, this is for mahaparivartan. This is gathbandhan for electing a new prime minister."
Parties to Take Out Rallies in Politically Crucial West UP | Meanwhile, four days are left for elections in the politically crucial west Uttar Pradesh districts. Following the Bahujan Samaj Party-Samajwadi Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal joint rally in Deoband on Sunday, parties will be taking out a slew of rallies in this region of the northern state. Congress President Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary for eastern Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi are set to address three election rallies in politically crucial Saharanpur, Shamili and Bijnor districts. The ruling BJP's Yogi Adityanath will also be addressing campaign rallies in Bijnor, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli and Baghpath.
The manifesto is expected to include schemes addressing rural distress, job creation and corruption. The release comes a day after Senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley unveiled the campaign themes and other materials of the party's election campaign, with "Phir ek baar, Modi sarkar (Modi government, once more)" as the tag line.
BJP to Release Manifesto in PM Modi's Presence | The BJP will release its manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections at 11 am today. Top party leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and its chief Amit Shah, will be present at the launch of the manifesto, described by the BJP as its "sankalp patra".
Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan launched the party’s manifesto for 2024. He also played down the I-T raids being conducted before the upcoming elections, saying, “Those who hoard people’s money, they should be raided, they should be punished. The raids have not taken place just during elections but before also.”
Meanwhile, Congress President Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary for eastern Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi are set to address three election rallies in politically crucial Saharanpur, Shamli and Bijnor districts of western Uttar Pradesh, where polling is scheduled to take place in the first phase.
On the other hand, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav will be campaigning in Ghaziabad and Baghpat constituencies, which fall under western UP as well. BSP supremo Mayawati will also address massive rallies across western UP. In Kairana and Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will address four rallies. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will also be in the politically crucial state.
Besides, the Supreme Court will hear the CBI’s plea against former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar. The CBI had moved the apex court to arrest Kumar and had filed a fresh plea in the SC where it claims that the ex-police chief was evasive and concealed information and may also be responsible for destruction of evidence.
The apex court will also hear the Congress’s plea against the release of the ‘PM Narendra Modi’ biopic. The Congress has appealed to the Supreme Court and the Election Commission asking for a stay on the release of the film as it may manipulate the voters.
