BJP Manifesto LIVE: Sankalp Patra Released, Party Makes 75 Promises to Celebrate 75 Years of Independence



Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan launched the party’s manifesto for 2024. He also played down the I-T raids being conducted before the upcoming elections, saying, “Those who hoard people’s money, they should be raided, they should be punished. The raids have not taken place just during elections but before also.”



Meanwhile, Congress President Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary for eastern Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi are set to address three election rallies in politically crucial Saharanpur, Shamli and Bijnor districts of western Uttar Pradesh, where polling is scheduled to take place in the first phase.



On the other hand, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav will be campaigning in Ghaziabad and Baghpat constituencies, which fall under western UP as well. BSP supremo Mayawati will also address massive rallies across western UP. In Kairana and Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will address four rallies. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will also be in the politically crucial state.



Besides, the Supreme Court will hear the CBI’s plea against former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar. The CBI had moved the apex court to arrest Kumar and had filed a fresh plea in the SC where it claims that the ex-police chief was evasive and concealed information and may also be responsible for destruction of evidence.



The apex court will also hear the Congress’s plea against the release of the ‘PM Narendra Modi’ biopic. The Congress has appealed to the Supreme Court and the Election Commission asking for a stay on the release of the film as it may manipulate the voters.

