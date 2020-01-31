BJP Manifesto Proves That Facilities Given by AAP Will be Stopped in Delhi, Says Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the BJP's manifesto has proved that it will stop facilities like free electricity and water given by the Delhi government.

The BJP released the 'Delhi Sankalp Patra', its manifesto for Delhi Assembly polls, promising good quality wheat flour at Rs 2 per kg for the poor and clean drinking water to every household.

"Manifesto of BJP proved that if you vote for them then your free electricity, free water and free bus journey will be stopped. Think and vote," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh, addressing a press conference, said their manifesto is a "barbadi patra" (recipe for destruction) and showed the BJP aims to end the health benefits given by the Delhi government.

