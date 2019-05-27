Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

BJP May Field Ram Vilas Paswan as Rajya Sabha Candidate From Assam

The BJP on Monday named Kamakhya Prasad Tasa as its candidate for the Rajya Sabha elections from Assam. Earlier, he was the Jorhat MP.

PTI

Updated:May 27, 2019, 7:04 PM IST
BJP May Field Ram Vilas Paswan as Rajya Sabha Candidate From Assam
File photo of Ram Vilas Paswan.
New Delhi: The BJP on Monday named Kamakhya Prasad Tasa as its candidate for the Rajya Sabha elections in Assam while there is speculation that the saffron party may back Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, its ally in Bihar, for one of the seats in Assam after it promised to send him to the Rajya Sabha at the earliest opportunity during seat sharing talks for the Lok Sabha polls.

Paswan did not contest the general elections this time.

Tasa, who has long been associated with the BJP and working for tea garden workers, was elected to the Lok Sabha in 2014 from the Jorhat seat, but the party did not field him in this general election.

The party has not named the candidate for the second seat from the state, but it may support its Assam ally AGP for this.

The Congress held the seats, including one by former prime minister Manmohan Singh.

With a BJP government now at the helm and the party enjoying a strong majority in the state assembly, its candidates are likely to win the two seats.

The BJP also named its candidates for the MLC election for one seat each in Bihar and Maharashtra.

It has fielded Radha Mohan Sharma from Bihar and Pruthvi Raj Deshmukh from Maharashtra.
Live TV

