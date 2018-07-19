Will BJP Make No-Confidence Motion a Narendra Modi vs Rahul Gandhi Fight?

The Narendra Modi government’s alacrity to accept the long-pending demand for a no-trust motion has surprised many—especially the opposition. Dot at 10.30 am on Wednesday, the Prime Minister walked into the Parliament House and announced government was willing to discuss and debate all issues raised by the opposition. Less than two hours later, Telegu Desam Party’s no-confidence motion was admitted by Speaker Sumitra Mahajan. For two months during the second half, the Budget Session party MPs had cried hoarse pressing for the same motion without success.In Parliament, where the first week of a session is increasingly the reserve of the MPs with demonstrably strong lung power, government’s eagerness to face a trust vote to concede to opposition demand has triggered many speculations in the corridors of power.Opposition parties in the build-up to the session had accused the treasury benches of creating a ruckus to evade trust vote in the last session. A redux of the Budget Session would have only underscored opposition's argument that the Modi government is running away from facing a trust vote.The trust vote at the beginning of the session also gives a chance to all political parties to have a threadbare discussion and debate on all issues — both political and otherwise. Similarly it also poses an opportunity for the government of the day responds to all issues pending in one go, thus paving the way for the smooth running of Parliament for the remaining part of the session.Politically, the BJP may use the occasion to showcase its performance if four years and if possible seek new allies or demonstrate chinks in the opposition armour. It could well be the prelude for an attempt by BJP to make 2019 election a Modi versus others battle.It would be interesting to note — in speeches made by BJP MPs and the PM —if the party would attempt to make this battle a Modi vs Rahul affair. There have been indications in the last one month that there are efforts to re-create this political binary. Developments in the Lok Sabha on Friday will elicit more proof.Finally and most importantly, the trust vote and the BJP calling the meeting of its national executive just after the session in the third week of August has also given rise to speculations on the timing of the next general elections due in May 2019.