English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BJP May Take Action Against Mandi MLA for Missing PM Modi's Rally
Disciplinary action will definitely be taken against Anil Sharma after talking to the party high command, state BJP president Satpal Singh Satti said.
Anil Sharma, whose son, Aashray, was fielded by the Congress opposite Ram Swaroop, gave the prime minister's rally a miss. (File photo)
Shimla: The BJP's Himachal Pradesh unit may soon take action against its Mandi MLA for not attending a rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi held in the assembly segment earlier this month, a party leader said.
During the Lok Sabha election campaign, Modi had addressed a rally at Paddal Maidan in Mandi on May 10 in support of sitting BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma.
The local MLA, Anil Sharma, whose son, Aashray, was fielded by the Congress opposite Ram Swaroop, gave the prime minister's rally a miss.
Disciplinary action will definitely be taken against Anil Sharma after talking to the party high command, state BJP president Satpal Singh Satti said.
"As far as his membership of the legislative assembly is concerned, legal opinion will be taken on that and action may be taken against him through Speaker Rajeev Bindal. Being the leader of the House, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur will decide in what manner action will be initiated against the MLA," Satti told PTI.
"However, as far as the party is concerned, being a legislator, Anil Sharma is a member of the BJP's state executive. We will discuss in our disciplinary committee his removal from the state executive for not attending our topmost leader Narendra Modi's rally held in his home constituency," he added.
Ashray, who was eyeing BJP ticket from Mandi, joined the Congress after the saffron party decided to re-nominate Ram Swaroop.
After Ashray's candidature was announced by the Congress, Anil Sharma resigned as the state power minister due to constant attack from within the BJP and uneasy equation with Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.
He had told the BJP that he would neither campaign for the party candidate, nor for his son.
The Mandi Lok Sabha constituency is very important for the BJP as it is Thakur's home district.
Polling was held in Mandi on May 19 and it recorded a voter turnout of 73.39 per cent.
During the Lok Sabha election campaign, Modi had addressed a rally at Paddal Maidan in Mandi on May 10 in support of sitting BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma.
The local MLA, Anil Sharma, whose son, Aashray, was fielded by the Congress opposite Ram Swaroop, gave the prime minister's rally a miss.
Disciplinary action will definitely be taken against Anil Sharma after talking to the party high command, state BJP president Satpal Singh Satti said.
"As far as his membership of the legislative assembly is concerned, legal opinion will be taken on that and action may be taken against him through Speaker Rajeev Bindal. Being the leader of the House, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur will decide in what manner action will be initiated against the MLA," Satti told PTI.
"However, as far as the party is concerned, being a legislator, Anil Sharma is a member of the BJP's state executive. We will discuss in our disciplinary committee his removal from the state executive for not attending our topmost leader Narendra Modi's rally held in his home constituency," he added.
Ashray, who was eyeing BJP ticket from Mandi, joined the Congress after the saffron party decided to re-nominate Ram Swaroop.
After Ashray's candidature was announced by the Congress, Anil Sharma resigned as the state power minister due to constant attack from within the BJP and uneasy equation with Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.
He had told the BJP that he would neither campaign for the party candidate, nor for his son.
The Mandi Lok Sabha constituency is very important for the BJP as it is Thakur's home district.
Polling was held in Mandi on May 19 and it recorded a voter turnout of 73.39 per cent.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Tesla's India-Entry Can Become a Reality Thanks to Ashok Leyland, CV Maker Open to Work With Elon Musk
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Kohli's Wicket on Archer's Mind Heading into the World Cup
- Lok Sabha Elections 2019: VVPATs And Their Use
- Anupam Kher Slams Vivek Oberoi for Meme on Aishwarya Rai, Says It Was Shameful
- Was the News of Erica Fernandes Leaving Kasautii Zindagi Kay A Marketing Gimmick?
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results