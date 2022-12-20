Eye on 2024, BJP President Nadda's Term Likely to be Extended at Next Party Meet

The tenure of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda is set for extension officially till at least the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The decision is likely to be announced at an organisational meeting of the saffron party likely to be held in the national capital next month.

Sources said the BJP National Executive would also deliberate over the strategy for the upcoming Assembly elections in 2023.

News18 was the first to report on August 29 this year that the BJP is planning to extend the tenure of Nadda till after the 2024 General Elections.

The extension of Nadda’s tenure is on expected lines as the BJP chief enjoys a good working relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The top three leaders have been working closely for the past few years on the party’s strategy and campaigns across the country. The three enjoy a good rapport and mutual trust, sources said.

The next organisational elections are expected to take place after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Nadda’s predecessor Amit Shah had also received an extension to spearhead the party’s preparation for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Nadda was moved from the central government to the organisation after Shah was accommodated in the Narendra Modi government.

Sources said organisational changes are likely to be deferred given the fact that Assembly elections are due in next two years in Nagaland, Tripura and Meghalaya followed by Karnataka and Telangana. These state elections will be followed by the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

