CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#CricketLiveScore#YearEnder2022
Home » News » Politics » Eye on 2024, BJP President Nadda's Term Likely to be Extended at Next Party Meet
1-MIN READ

Eye on 2024, BJP President Nadda's Term Likely to be Extended at Next Party Meet

By: Pragya Kaushika

Edited By: Nitya Thirumalai

News18.com

Last Updated: December 20, 2022, 12:05 IST

New Delhi, India

Nadda's three-year term will end next month. (Representative Image: PTI)

Nadda's three-year term will end next month. (Representative Image: PTI)

Sources said the BJP National Executive would also deliberate over the strategy for the upcoming Assembly elections in Nagaland, Tripura, Meghalaya, Karnataka and Telangana

The tenure of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda is set for extension officially till at least the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The decision is likely to be announced at an organisational meeting of the saffron party likely to be held in the national capital next month.

Sources said the BJP National Executive would also deliberate over the strategy for the upcoming Assembly elections in 2023.

News18 was the first to report on August 29 this year that the BJP is planning to extend the tenure of Nadda till after the 2024 General Elections.

The extension of Nadda’s tenure is on expected lines as the BJP chief enjoys a good working relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

RELATED NEWS

The top three leaders have been working closely for the past few years on the party’s strategy and campaigns across the country. The three enjoy a good rapport and mutual trust, sources said.

The next organisational elections are expected to take place after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Nadda’s predecessor Amit Shah had also received an extension to spearhead the party’s preparation for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Nadda was moved from the central government to the organisation after Shah was accommodated in the Narendra Modi government.

Sources said organisational changes are likely to be deferred given the fact that Assembly elections are due in next two years in Nagaland, Tripura and Meghalaya followed by Karnataka and Telangana. These state elections will be followed by the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

Read all the Latest Politics News here

About the Author
Pragya Kaushika
Pragya Kaushika, Associate Editor at News18, reports on the BJP and RSS. She has covered politics and policy, government and Parliament for nearly 16 ...Read More
Tags:
  1. BJP
  2. jp nadda
  3. karnataka election 2023
  4. Lok Sabha elections 2024
  5. meghalaya elections
  6. Nagaland elections
  7. telangana election 2023
  8. Tripura elections
first published:December 20, 2022, 10:28 IST
last updated:December 20, 2022, 12:05 IST
Read More