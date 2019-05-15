Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

BJP Meets Vice President Over Violence During Shah's Roadshow in Kolkata

BJP parliamentary party secretary Balasubrahmanyam Kamarsu said the delegation also apprised Naidu of the "murderous" attack on Amit Shah.

PTI

Updated:May 15, 2019, 9:05 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
BJP Meets Vice President Over Violence During Shah's Roadshow in Kolkata
Kolkata: BJP National President Amit Shah during a roadshow for the last phase of Lok Sabha elections 2019, in Kolkata, Tuesday, May 14, 2019. (PTI Photo)
Loading...
New Delhi: A BJP delegation, comprising several ministers and parliamentarians, Wednesday met Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu over the violence during party chief Amit Shah's roadshow in Kolkata and sought his intervention.

The party delegation, which included Union ministers Prakash Javadekar, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Vijay Goel, also referred to "murderous" attack on Shah during the roadshow on Tuesday and alleged the involvement of the state's ruling Trinamool Congress.

Javadekar told reporters that protection of Rajya Sabha members is a responsibility of the House and its Chairman, and the party leaders urged Naidu to intervene in the matter.

The Vice President is also the Rajya Sabha chairman, and Shah is a member of the House.

BJP parliamentary party secretary Balasubrahmanyam Kamarsu said the delegation also apprised Naidu of the "murderous" attack on Shah.

Rajya Sabha members Anil Baluni, G V L Narasimha Rao and Rakesh Sinha, besides Kamarsu, were also in the BJP delegation.

Shah had told reporters earlier that it would have been difficult for him to survive the attack but for the protection of the CRPF, a central police force.

The TMC has, however, blamed the BJP for the violence.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
solr_search_ibnlive_test.php?query=(tag_topic:(" lok sabha elections 2019"))&sortby=insert_date&sortorder=desc&start=0&limit=9
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram