English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
BJP Milked Nationalism for Lok Sabha Poll Victory, Says Jitan Ram Manjhi
The Hindustani Awam Morcha is an ally of the RJD-Congress-led Grand Alliance, which won only one of the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar. The NDA won 39 seats.
Hindustani Awam Morcha Secular (HAMS) National President Jitan Ram Manjhi addresses the media, in Patna. (PTI Photo)
Loading...
Patna: After being routed by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Lok Sabha polls, Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) chief and former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi here on Saturday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of marketing the army for election victory.
He said the BJP used the 'rastravad' (nationalism) to seek votes and the HAM had nothing to counter it with. "There was no reply to the NDA's 'rashtravad' poll plank. The Grand Alliance failed to counter it and that resulted in the unprecedented defeat," Manjhi said.
The HAM is an ally of the RJD-Congress-led Grand Alliance, which won only one of the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar. The NDA won 39 seats.
Manjhi was defeated in Gaya, his home district, by the Janata Dal-United candidate Vijay Manjhi.
"The BJP successfully marketed army to win elections. Attention of the youth was diverted from real issues. We had no answer to that. We failed to reach out to voters to convince or impress them with our views," Manjhi said.
Even when the Indira Gandhi-led Congress government in 1971 forced 90,000 Pakistani soldiers to surrender, the army was not used for political purposes, the former Chief Minister recalled.
"The terror attack in Pulwama gave the BJP an opportunity to use it for political gains." Manjhi said.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
He said the BJP used the 'rastravad' (nationalism) to seek votes and the HAM had nothing to counter it with. "There was no reply to the NDA's 'rashtravad' poll plank. The Grand Alliance failed to counter it and that resulted in the unprecedented defeat," Manjhi said.
The HAM is an ally of the RJD-Congress-led Grand Alliance, which won only one of the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar. The NDA won 39 seats.
Manjhi was defeated in Gaya, his home district, by the Janata Dal-United candidate Vijay Manjhi.
"The BJP successfully marketed army to win elections. Attention of the youth was diverted from real issues. We had no answer to that. We failed to reach out to voters to convince or impress them with our views," Manjhi said.
Even when the Indira Gandhi-led Congress government in 1971 forced 90,000 Pakistani soldiers to surrender, the army was not used for political purposes, the former Chief Minister recalled.
"The terror attack in Pulwama gave the BJP an opportunity to use it for political gains." Manjhi said.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
-
Friday 24 May , 2019
Kashmir's Most Wanted Terrorist Zakir Musa Killed In Encounter
-
Friday 24 May , 2019
10 Big Wins And Losses in Elections 2019
-
Friday 24 May , 2019
Theresa May To Step Down As British Prime Minister On June 7
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
Friday 24 May , 2019 Kashmir's Most Wanted Terrorist Zakir Musa Killed In Encounter
Friday 24 May , 2019 10 Big Wins And Losses in Elections 2019
Friday 24 May , 2019 Theresa May To Step Down As British Prime Minister On June 7
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Modi 2.0: Interesting Facts About 17th Lok Sabha
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Injuries Force Collingwood to Take Field For England
- Smriti Irani Celebrates Amethi Victory in the Most ‘Game of Thrones’ Way Possible
- Streaming Now: Netflix to Unwrap a Bundle of Fun With 'Chopsticks', 'Always Be My Maybe'
- Happy Birthday Karan Johar: 5 Headline Making Moments From Koffee with Karan
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results