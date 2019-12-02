Union Minister Ananth Hegde's 'Needless' Twist to Maha Turmoil Draws BJP's Wrath
Fadnavis has also already dismissed Hegde's claim as 'absolutely wrong', asserting that nothing of that sort happened.
File photo of Anant Kumar Hegde.
New Delhi: The BJP leadership is unhappy with party MP and former Union minister Ananth Hegde for his comments that Devendra Fadnavis was made Maharashtra chief minister last month despite lacking majority only to 'protect' Rs 40,000 crore central funds from being 'misused', and the party's "displeasure" will be conveyed to him, a senior BJP leader said on Monday.
Fadnavis has also already dismissed Hegde's claim as "absolutely wrong", asserting that nothing of that sort happened. The senior BJP leader also said Hegde's comments, which forced Fadnavis to issue immediate rebuttal as the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government sought to corner him, were "needless" and he will be conveyed the leadership's "displeasure".
Hegde sought to give a new twist to the last month's political drama in Maharashtra, claiming it was played out to ensure that the funds meant for development works were 'protected'.
