BJP Minister Faces Flak After Video of Him Giving Cash to Locals Goes Viral Ahead of MP By-polls

Ahead of the Madhya Pradesh by-polls in Anuppur District, a video of BJP Minister Bisahulal Singh has gone viral in which he can be seen distributing cash to the public. The Congress party has urged Election Commission of India to take cognizance of the matter and take action.

The said video features the Food and Civil Supplies Minister holding a bunch of rupee notes in his hand. He can be seen handing over Rs 100 notes to locals around him. Men in the background can also be seen raising slogans in his praise.

A former Congressman, Singh hails from the tribal dominated Anuppur District. He became a Minister in the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-government after he resigned from Congress and joined BJP in March this year.

Reacting to the video, Congress spokesperson Bhupendra Gupta accused Singh of trying to influence voters ahead of the by-poll. He urged EC to take action against the BJP leader.

Home minister Dr Narottam Mishra refuted Congress allegations and said the Opposition was trying to malign Singh's image through tampered videos and pictures. Mishra termed him a "leader with a clean image".

The BJP leader himself refuted the allegations and said it was an old video when locals had welcomed him after being appointed a Minister. "I had offered Rs 100 notes to girls as shagun (auspicious money)," he said. Singh is among the former Congress members who have switched to over to the BJP and are sure to get ticket in the upcoming by-poll.