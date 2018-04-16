English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BJP Minister Makes Anti-Quota Remarks at 'Brahmin Event', Makes U-Turn After Flak
Speaking at the programme in Narsinghpur, Minister for Panchayat and Rural Development Gopal Bhargav said, “It is fine when the weak are uplifted, but if students securing 40% are preferred to those securing 90%, our country would lag. Bharat Mata won't forgive us.”
File photo of the BJP minister Gopal Bhargav.
Bhopal: Bhopal: A senior BJP minister from Madhya Pradesh has triggered fresh controversy over reservation government jobs with his comment during a function organized by the Brahmin community.
Speaking at the programme in Narsinghpur, Minister for Panchayat and Rural Development Gopal Bhargav said, “It is fine when the weak are uplifted, but if students securing 40% are preferred to those securing 90%, our country would lag. Bharat Mata won't forgive us.”
The minister went on to comment on the impact of the reservation system, saying that when the country got Independence, one-fourth MPs, MLAs and government staff were Brahmins. “But at present our community representation is barely 10% and is decreasing further.”
"It happened because earlier things were governed by 'neeti' (justice), whereas 'aneeti' (injustice) has taken over now," Bhargav said.
Ironically, the programme was held a day after the BJP-led central government led celebrations of Dalit icon Dr BR Ambedkar’s 127th birth anniversary. All political parties, including the BJP, had organised elaborate functions to commemorate the day.
Reacting strongly to Bhargav’s comments, the Congress said it reflected the BJP’s “anti-reservation” mindset. “Minister Gopal Bhargav’s statement is reflection of the anti-reservation mindset of the RSS-BJP,” Congress spokesperson Pankaj Chaturvedi said. He also sought the ouster of Bhargav from the government, saying he spoke against the tenets of the Constitution.
Bhargav, however, retracted his comments and claimed he was referring to the dearth of opportunities for the country’s youth. Speaking to News18, he added that he was a “strong advocate of India’s reservation system”.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
Monday 16 April , 2018
