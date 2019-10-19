Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

BJP Minister Parinay Fuke's Kin Booked for Distributing Cash to Voters, Rs 18 Lakh Seized in Bhandara

A police official said that supporters of former MP Nana Patole, who is contesting from Sakoli seat from Congress, alleged that they found Parinay Fuke's supporters distributing money among voters on Friday night.

PTI

Updated:October 19, 2019, 7:28 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
BJP Minister Parinay Fuke's Kin Booked for Distributing Cash to Voters, Rs 18 Lakh Seized in Bhandara
File photo of Parinay Fuke. (Credits: Twitter)

Nagpur: Police have seized nearly Rs 18 lakh from a relative of Bhandara District Guardian Minister Parinay Fuke of BJP, who is contesting October 21 Assembly election from Sakoli constituency, officials said on Saturday.

An offence was registered against the minister's relative and at least four others for allegedly distributing money to voters in Sakoli, located in Bhandara district, they said.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Nagpur Range, Mallikarjuna Prasanna confirmed that Rs 17,74,600 were seized from the minister's relative, identified as Nitin Nilkanthrao Fuke, on Friday night.

Another police official said that supporters of former MP Nana Patole, who is contesting from Sakoli seat as a Congress candidate, alleged that they found Fuke's supporters distributing money among voters in the constituency on Friday night.

"As per the complaint, the BJP supporters came in a car and distributed among voters envelopes containing cash. As Congress supporters took objection, BJP workers allegedly attacked them, which led to a clash between the two groups.

Members of both the sides suffered serious injuries in the incident and were admitted to a hospital," an official of Sakoli police station said.

On being alerted, police personnel and Election Commission staff rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control, he added.

"Police later seized 110 red-coloured envelopes containing Rs 10,50,500 cash and 106 white-coloured envelopes carrying Rs 7,24,600 from the vehicle, in which Fuke was found seated," the official said.

Both the groups later filed police complaints against each other.

Based on a complaint lodged by Tirthanand Patole, an offence was registered under IPC sections 171 (1)(b)(e) (bribery), 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 148

(rioting, armed with deadly weapon)and others against Nitin Fuke and four other supporters, police said.

Police also registered a case against Patole's supporters under IPC sections 143, 147, 148, 506 (criminal intimidation) and others.

Parinay Fuke, who is said to be close to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, is currently Minister of State for PWD, Forest and Tribal Development.

Nana Patole, who was earlier with the BJP, had quit the party and joined the Congress. He had unsuccessfully contested this year's Lok Sabha election from Nagpur against BJP's Nitin Gadkari.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram