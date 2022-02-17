CHANGE LANGUAGE
BJP Minority Wing Secretary Faints While Being Detained by Tamil Nadu Police
BJP Minority Wing Secretary Faints While Being Detained by Tamil Nadu Police

The local BJP leader was prevented from campaigning in certain areas and detained thrice in the last few weeks citing security and threat from extremist organisations. (Representational image: Reuters)

Ibrahim was immediately admitted to a government hospital. It is suspected that he might have had a mild heart attack.

BJP Minority Wing National Secretary Vellore Ibrahim fainted when he was being taken by police to custody during campaigning for local body polls in the city on Thursday. Police detained Ibrahim, who was proceeding to Selvapuram in Ward 86 after campaigning in Ward 95, on the last day of campaigning for the civic polls.

Polling for the single-phase elections will be held across the state on February 19. Ibrahim was immediately admitted to the government hospital here, party sources said, adding that it is suspected that he might have had a mild heart attack.

The local BJP leader was prevented from campaigning in certain areas and detained thrice in the last few weeks citing security and threat from extremist organisations.

first published:February 17, 2022, 21:40 IST