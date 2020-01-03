BJP Misleading People of Unauthorised Colonies by Giving 'Fake Papers', Says Manish Sisodia
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia's reaction came after Urban Affairs minister Hardeep Singh Puri distributed conveyance deeds and registry papers to 20 residents.
File photo of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. (PTI)
New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said BJP is misleading people by giving "fake" papers to just 20 out of the 40 lakh people residing in unauthorised colonies.
Sisodia's reaction came after Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri handed over conveyance deeds and registry papers of houses to 20 residents of unauthorised colonies on Friday.
"I want to ask Union Minister Hardeep Puri, have you changed the land use? Have you issued any notification? Without making any provision, BJP have handed over fake documents to 20 people," Sisodia said.
"BJP is misleading people by giving fake paper to 20 people out of 40 lakh people of unauthorized colonies. What will happen to 39,99,980 people, will their homes be regular or not?" he said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Xiaomi Confirms Smart Camera Issue is Fixed; You Won’t See Someone Else’s Bedroom Now
- Bigg Boss 13: Krushna Abhishek Posts Heartfelt Note for Arti Singh, Says He's a Proud Brother
- Your Cable TV And DTH Bill Will Go Down From March 1: All Channels At Rs 160 And More
- Fans Annoyed as Social Media Trolls Hardik Pandya over Skin Color on His Engagement
- PUBG Mobile is Yet Again Copying Call of Duty Mobile With ‘Domination Mode’