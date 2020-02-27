Take the pledge to vote

BJP 'Misled' on Issues, Wish Yediyurappa Can Be a Successful ‘Margdarshak’, Says Siddaramaiah

The Congress leader has been critical of the BJP and the party-led government at the Centre on the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens besides the recent violence in Delhi.

PTI

February 27, 2020
File photo of Congress leader and former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah.

Bengaluru: Wishing Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on his 78th birthday today, senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah wished he would be a successful ‘Margdarshak’ (guide) for the BJP, which is "misled" on issues.

Siddaramaiah, former Karnataka chief minister on Thursday wished Yediyurappa good health and long life.

"...Having led a life as a successful people's representative, I wish you also be a successful Margdarshak for your party which is misled on issues," Siddaramaiah tweeted.

Siddaramaiah has been critical of the BJP and the party-led government at the Centre on the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens besides the recent violence in Delhi.

"Our country has fallen into the hands of despots. More than 35 people have died in the violence in Delhi," he said.

"There is still no case filed against Kapil Mishra for his instigating acts. High Court judge who questioned this is also transferred..CAAWorkshop," Siddaramaiah said in another tweet.

“There is no protection to democracy and constitution under the BJP”, he alleged as he accused the BJP of working against the principles of secularism.

"They are indulging in dividing the electorate on communal lines for vote bank politics," Siddaramaiah added.

Siddaramaiah is likely to participate in a function organised to celebrate Yediyurappa's birthday this evening.

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy have also greeted Yediyurappa on his birthday.

