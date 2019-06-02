Take the pledge to vote

BJP Mixing Religion With Politics by Using 'Jai Sri Ram' as Its Party Slogan, Says Mamata Banerjee

In a detailed post on Facebook, she said 'this is a deliberate attempt to sell hatred ideology through vandalism and violence'.

News18.com

Updated:June 2, 2019, 7:29 PM IST
BJP Mixing Religion With Politics by Using 'Jai Sri Ram' as Its Party Slogan, Says Mamata Banerjee
File photo of West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday tried to justify her outburst against people chanting ‘Jai Shree Ram’ by saying that the BJP was trying to mix religion with politics by using the slogan.

In a detailed post on Facebook, she said that while different political parties have different slogans, ‘Jai Sia Ram, Jai Ramji ki, Ram naam satya hai’ have religious and social connotations.

“BJP is using religious slogan Jai Sri Ram as their party slogan in a misconceived manner by way of mixing religion with politics. We do not respect this forcible enforcement of political slogans on others in the name of so called RSS which Bengal never accepted,” she wrote on Facebook.

“This is a deliberate attempt to sell hatred ideology through vandalism and violence which we must oppose together,” she added.

Banerjee alleged that a deliberate attempt was being made to propagate the ideology of hatred through vandalism and violence and said that it must be opposed. She reaffirmed the need to oppose "such moves" by the BJP to "keep the secular character of the country as enshrined" in the Constitution.

On Saturday, the BJP said it would send to Banerjee 10 lakh postcards with 'Jai Shri Ram' written on them. "We have decided to send 10 lakh postcards with 'Jai Shri Ram' written on them to the chief minister's residence," newly elected lawmaker Arjun Singh had said.

Banerjee on Thursday had lost her cool and slammed a group of youth shouting 'Jai Shri Ram' in front of her convoy on way to Naihati in North 24 Parganas district. An angry chief minister rushed out of her vehicle twice to confront the youth and issued them a verbal warning.

Earlier this month in West Midnapore district, a video showed Banerjee getting angry when some men chanted 'Jai Shri Ram' at her motorcade.

In the just-concluded election, BJP emerged as a political force in Bengal and won 18 seats out of the total 42. Since then, several leaders of the Trinamool Congress have switched over to the saffron party.
