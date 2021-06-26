BJP MLA Ajay Vishnoi Calls Maneka Gandhi a 'Lousy Woman' Over Her Remarks to Vet

Former Bharatiya Janata Party minister and senior MLA Ajay Vishnoi here on Saturday called ex-union minister Maneka Gandhi a ‘lousy woman’.

“The other day, the manner in which Maneka Gandhi spoke to veterinary expert Dr Vikas Sharma, it did not prove that Jabalpur medical college is inferior, it proved that Maneka Gandhi is an utterly lousy woman. I am ashamed that she is an MP of my party (not a leader),” said Vishnoi in a tweet.

The MLA was referring to a leaked audio tape in which the Sultanpur MP is heard slamming the Jabalpur-based veterinary physician Dr Vikas Sharma. She reportedly used indecent language for the doctor and also called the Jabalpur veterinary college a ‘rubbish institution’.

After the audio leaked on social media, students, staffers and officers of the Nanaji Deshmukh veterinary college Jabalpur staged protest and had torched posters depicting Gandhi. A complaint has also been filed against her in the Civil Lines police station, seeking an FIR against her.

Vishnoi is a former cabinet minister of Shivraj Singh Chouhan and was excluded from the list of ministers when the BJP staged a political coup and returned to power last year. Ever since then, the outspoken leader often slams his own government in the state.

Asked to comment on his remarks, BJP state in charge Muralidhar Rao told the media that the statement is against the party line and such remarks for a woman were in poor taste.

According to sources, Dr Vikas Sharma has passed out from the Jabalpur veterinary college, and practices in Chandigarh. He had recently treated an injured dog who had lost a leg during the process. The dog owner had complained to Maneka Gandhi, a known animal rights advocate, who called up the physician and slammed him, sources said.

Later in the day, Vishnoi said he would furnish a reply to his a remarks if the party asked him to do so.

With inputs from Pratik Mohan Awasthi

