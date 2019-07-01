BJP MLA Alerts Cops About Note With Bomb Threat Against Amit Shah
The letter also threatened to blow up the local bus stand, railway station and government hospital, the Superintendent of Police informed.
File photo of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Vidisha (MP): The BJP MLA from Ganjbasoda in Madhya Pradesh, Leena Jain, on Monday approached police, stating she has received a hand-written unsigned letter in which a person threatened to blow up Union Home Minister Amit Shah whenever he visits the town, and also kill her, a senior police official said.
Ganjbasoda is a tehsil in MP's Vidisha district.
"BJP MLA Leena Jain has complained to police that she has received a hand-written letter threatening to kill her and also BJP president and Union Home Minister in a bomb blast whenever he visits Ganjbasoda town," Vidisha Superintendent of Police Vinayak Verma told PTI.
The letter also threatened to blow up the local bus stand, railway station and government hospital, the SP informed.
"Security has been beefed up. Search operations are being carried out. As a precautionary measure, the bomb disposal and dog squads have been called in from Bhopal for deployment," he said.
The local railway station and government hospital and a few other places have been searched, the SP said, adding that prima facie it looked like the handiwork of a "mentally unstable person".
Also Watch
-
PM Modi, Donald Trump Hold Bilateral Meet, Discuss Trade, Defence, 5G
-
Thursday 27 June , 2019
War Of Words: Highlights of First Week In Parliament
-
Monday 24 June , 2019
IAF Commemorates 20 Years Of Kargil War At Gwalior Air Base
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers Endgame Re-released: Know What's New in the Film
- New Action-Packed Sooryavanshi BTS Video Teases Akshay Kumar in Top Form
- Sushmita Sen Puts End to Breakup Rumours, Writes ‘I love you, Rohman Shawl’
- PUBG Lite Beta Launching in India on July 4, Here is Everything You Need to Know
- La Liga President Against Neymar's Return to the League Due to Off-pitch Behaviour
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s