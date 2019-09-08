BJP MLA Alerts Cops About Note With Bomb Threat Against Amit Shah
The letter also threatened to blow up the local bus stand, railway station and government hospital, the Superintendent of Police informed.
File photo of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Vidisha (MP): The BJP MLA from Ganjbasoda in Madhya Pradesh, Leena Jain, on Monday approached police, stating she has received a hand-written unsigned letter in which a person threatened to blow up Union Home Minister Amit Shah whenever he visits the town, and also kill her, a senior police official said.
Ganjbasoda is a tehsil in MP's Vidisha district.
"BJP MLA Leena Jain has complained to police that she has received a hand-written letter threatening to kill her and also BJP president and Union Home Minister in a bomb blast whenever he visits Ganjbasoda town," Vidisha Superintendent of Police Vinayak Verma told PTI.
The letter also threatened to blow up the local bus stand, railway station and government hospital, the SP informed.
"Security has been beefed up. Search operations are being carried out. As a precautionary measure, the bomb disposal and dog squads have been called in from Bhopal for deployment," he said.
The local railway station and government hospital and a few other places have been searched, the SP said, adding that prima facie it looked like the handiwork of a "mentally unstable person".
