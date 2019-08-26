BJP MLA Allegedly Threatened Electricity Board After Herd of Cows Was Electrocuted in MP's Sagar
The BJP MLA from Rehli, Gopal Bhargava is said to have threatened the board with severe protests, demanding compensation for the cattle owners.
In a video, the Rehli MLA is seen threatening officials saying that stones will be pelted at the building of the board. (Image : ANI)
BJP leader Gopal Bhargava allegedly threatened to attack an electricity board building after a herd of cows was electrocuted in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district.
He is said to have threatened the board with severe protests, demanding compensation for the cattle owners. In a video, the Rehli MLA is seen threatening officials saying that stones will be pelted at the building of the board, according to an ANI report.
The report quoted the MLA as blaming the board for not taking responsibility for the incident. The animals are said to have died while they were grazing in forest area. Reports said that the herd stepped on a live wire, which had snapped from the electricity board's building.
The incident comes days after the Madhya Pradesh government ordered a magisterial inquiry into the deaths of over a dozen cows due to alleged negligence at the dairy farm of a BJP leader.
