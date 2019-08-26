Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

BJP MLA Allegedly Threatened Electricity Board After Herd of Cows Was Electrocuted in MP's Sagar

The BJP MLA from Rehli, Gopal Bhargava is said to have threatened the board with severe protests, demanding compensation for the cattle owners.

News18.com

Updated:August 26, 2019, 10:59 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
BJP MLA Allegedly Threatened Electricity Board After Herd of Cows Was Electrocuted in MP's Sagar
In a video, the Rehli MLA is seen threatening officials saying that stones will be pelted at the building of the board. (Image : ANI)
Loading...

BJP leader Gopal Bhargava allegedly threatened to attack an electricity board building after a herd of cows was electrocuted in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district.

He is said to have threatened the board with severe protests, demanding compensation for the cattle owners. In a video, the Rehli MLA is seen threatening officials saying that stones will be pelted at the building of the board, according to an ANI report.

The report quoted the MLA as blaming the board for not taking responsibility for the incident. The animals are said to have died while they were grazing in forest area. Reports said that the herd stepped on a live wire, which had snapped from the electricity board's building.

The incident comes days after the Madhya Pradesh government ordered a magisterial inquiry into the deaths of over a dozen cows due to alleged negligence at the dairy farm of a BJP leader.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram