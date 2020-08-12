BJP MLA Alleges Manhandling by Cops in Aligarh, Party Workers Protest outside Police Station

A BJP legislator from Aligarh alleged that he was manhandled by three policemen, including an SHO, on Wednesday morning, following which several party workers held a protest outside a local police station. Superintendent of Police (Rural) Atul Sharma said the entire matter is being investigated.

BJP MLA from Iglas, Rajkumar Sahyogi, said he was manhandled at Gounda Police station where he went to protest against a case filed against a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) member. Sahyogi said the policemen assaulted him and even tore his clothes.

Sahyogi told reporters that on August 2 the VHP member, Rohit Varshney, was beaten up by a man identified as Salim over a property dispute.

A case of assault was filed against Salim but a few days ago, a cross FIR was also filed in the case, the MLA said, alleging that when he went to the police station to protest the case lodged against Varshney, the three policemen, including SHO Anuj Saini, roughed him up.

Sahyogi said the police has been "unduly influenced" to file this case against Varshney, adding that instead of taking action on the report filed several days ago, a case was registered against Varshney on Tuesday after accepting bribe.

Meanwhile, as the news spread that the BJP legislator was allegedly manhandled by policemen, hundreds of BJP workers gathered at the police station in protest, leading to a tense situation at the precincts.

Additional police force was deployed at the Gounda police station and senior police officials also rushed there to defuse the situation. Although no senior police officer has issued any statement so far, local policemen told reporters that a spat between police officers, including the SHO, took place after the legislator misbehaved with them.

The MLA has denied the allegations of misbehaviour. "We will not accept anything except complete justice in this manner," he said.

SP Sharma said, “The MLA had come to the police station in connection with the case of assault. During this, there was an argument between the MLA and the SHO. The matter is under investigation. Appropriate action will be taken soon.”

Soon after, Samajwadi Party (SP) supremo Akhilesh Yadav sought a probe into the matter. "The condition under the BJP's rule is such that the BJP's own MLA is alleging that he was thrashed by police. This matter should be probed and also what the MLA said or did due to which all limits of dignity were crossed," Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi with the hashtag "NoMoreBJP".

Senior district officials are presently closeted with top BJP leaders, including BJP MP from Aligarh, Satish Gautam, to resolve the issue.

(With inputs from PTI)