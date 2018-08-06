English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
BJP MLA Calls AAP's Amanatullah Khan a 'Terrorist', Sisodia, Kejriwal Hit Back
The incident took place during a discussion on bureaucracy when Amanatullah Khan objected to the language used by BJP's OP Sharma.
AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan.
Loading...
New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from East Delhi’s Vishwas Nagar OP Sharma kicked up a row on Monday when he referred to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s Amanatullah Khan as a “terrorist”.
The incident took place during a discussion on bureaucracy when Sharma said to the AAP government, “You say we are protecting bureaucrats, but that is not the case. If an officer does something wrong, usko thokne mein hum aapse aage hain (We know better than you how to fix errant officers).”
When Khan, AAP’s Okhla MLA, stood up in the assembly to object to Sharma’s choice of words, the BJP MLA hit back saying, “If you do something wrong, you will also go to jail like terrorists. Why are you talking nonsense? Why are you talking like terrorists? Talk like a man, not like a terrorist. Why are you behaving like a terrorist? Behave like a man. Don’t mess with me! Don’t be a Fanney Khan! Sit down and behave like a man!”
The comments by the BJP lawmaker elicited angry responses from AAP members, who demanded an apology.
Responding to Sharma’s diatribe against him, Khan said: “I simply asked the BJP MLA to not use bad words about IAS officers. When I objected, he continued speaking and called me a terrorist. He called me a terrorist eight times.
“I believe this is the BJP’s ideology. They think all Muslims are terrorists. They only want to spread hatred and do their politics. They want to vitiate the atmosphere of the country. This is not just his (Sharma’s) mindset, it is the ideology of his party.”
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia also lashed out at Sharma as the assembly Speaker referred the matter to the privileges committee.
Sisodia said, “It is unfortunate that a party that wants to paint all Muslims as terrorists is running the country. We will not tolerate anyone who tries to prove that a person with the name Khan is a terrorist. We will not tolerate this.”
Kejriwal tweeted, “Look at BJP’s MLA — shameful. BJP wants to divide India into Hindu and Muslim. That is also what Pakistan wants. BJP is fulfilling Pakistan’s agenda. Why did Modiji go to Pakistan to meet Nawaz Sharif? Why was the ISI called to investigate Pathankot? What secret relationship does BJP have with Pakistan?”
Sharma, who stormed out of the House after the controversy, said he stood by his statement as Khan was "behaving like a goon".
Also Watch
The incident took place during a discussion on bureaucracy when Sharma said to the AAP government, “You say we are protecting bureaucrats, but that is not the case. If an officer does something wrong, usko thokne mein hum aapse aage hain (We know better than you how to fix errant officers).”
When Khan, AAP’s Okhla MLA, stood up in the assembly to object to Sharma’s choice of words, the BJP MLA hit back saying, “If you do something wrong, you will also go to jail like terrorists. Why are you talking nonsense? Why are you talking like terrorists? Talk like a man, not like a terrorist. Why are you behaving like a terrorist? Behave like a man. Don’t mess with me! Don’t be a Fanney Khan! Sit down and behave like a man!”
The comments by the BJP lawmaker elicited angry responses from AAP members, who demanded an apology.
Responding to Sharma’s diatribe against him, Khan said: “I simply asked the BJP MLA to not use bad words about IAS officers. When I objected, he continued speaking and called me a terrorist. He called me a terrorist eight times.
“I believe this is the BJP’s ideology. They think all Muslims are terrorists. They only want to spread hatred and do their politics. They want to vitiate the atmosphere of the country. This is not just his (Sharma’s) mindset, it is the ideology of his party.”
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia also lashed out at Sharma as the assembly Speaker referred the matter to the privileges committee.
Sisodia said, “It is unfortunate that a party that wants to paint all Muslims as terrorists is running the country. We will not tolerate anyone who tries to prove that a person with the name Khan is a terrorist. We will not tolerate this.”
Kejriwal tweeted, “Look at BJP’s MLA — shameful. BJP wants to divide India into Hindu and Muslim. That is also what Pakistan wants. BJP is fulfilling Pakistan’s agenda. Why did Modiji go to Pakistan to meet Nawaz Sharif? Why was the ISI called to investigate Pathankot? What secret relationship does BJP have with Pakistan?”
Sharma, who stormed out of the House after the controversy, said he stood by his statement as Khan was "behaving like a goon".
Also Watch
-
Donald Trump Calls Media 'Fake Fake Disgusting Media'
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue
-
Friday 03 August , 2018
Speed News: Catch the Day's Top Stories
-
Monday 30 July , 2018
What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
Donald Trump Calls Media 'Fake Fake Disgusting Media'
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue
Friday 03 August , 2018 Speed News: Catch the Day's Top Stories
Monday 30 July , 2018 What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
Friday 27 July , 2018 Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- World Class Indian Compound Archery Team Will Taste Success, Says Sergio Pagni
- Cristiano Ronaldo Can Spark Life Back into Italian Serie A, Says Ronaldo
- Rajasthan High Court Acquits Woman of Killing a Child Because She Was PMSing
- Apple Set to Renovate Los Angeles Tower Theatre For a One-of-a-Kind Apple Store
- Amazon India Announces 'Freedom Sale' From August 9: Here's Everything You Need To Need To Know
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...