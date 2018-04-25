English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BJP MLA Calls Mamata Banerjee 'Surpanakha', Says Bengal Turning into J&K
The first-time MLA from Bairia, Surendra Singh, made the controversial remarks against Mamata Banerjee while raising questions over the law and order situation in West Bengal.
A file image of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: PTI)
Ballia (UP): Just days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's advice to partymen to refrain from making controversial statements, Surendra Singh, a BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh, targeted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee calling her 'Surpanakha' while comparing opposition Congress to 'Ravana'.
Surpanakha is the sister of demon king Ravana in Hindu epic 'Ramayana'.
The first-time MLA from Bairia, made the controversial remarks against Banerjee while raising questions over the law and order situation in West Bengal.
"All the terrorists belonging to BJP-ruled states have fled to West Bengal and if such a situation continues to prevail, Bengal will also turn into a Jammu and Kashmir one day...Mamata Banerjee has turned into Surpanakha and the Congress (into) Ravana," the MLA said at a zila panchayat programme in Ballia on Tuesday night.
He also made some comments about the safety of Hindus in the state and said terrorists from Bangladesh were infiltrating West Bengal.
"Mamata Banerjee is playing the role of Surpanakha. People are being killed and even though she is the chief minister, she is doing nothing," Surendra Singh said.
"Just as Hindus were thrown out of Jammu and Kashmir, they will be forced out of West Bengal... terrorists from Bangladesh have infiltrated into West Bengal and are troubling Hindus, but it is our good fortune that we have a leader like Narendra Modi... we will be able to remove foreign powers from West Bengal," Singh claimed, adding that 'Surpanakha' will be defeated by Modi and Amit Shah.
The BJP MLA also attacked Congress president Rahul Gandhi, saying he will have to face Narendra Modi in the coming Lok Sabha polls.
In the past too, Surender Singh had invited controversy by defending Unnao rape accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and also when he claimed that India will become a Hindu Rashtra by 2022.
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
