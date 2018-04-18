English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BJP MLA Caught on Camera Gambling and Drinking in Nepal Casino, Party Leadership Asks for Report
The video shows Jai Mangal Kannaujia, a BJP MLA from Maharajganj, at a casino in Rupdehi, Nepal has gone viral in social media.
BJP MLA Jai Mangal Kannauji.
Lucknow: Jai Mangal Kannaujia, a BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh has been caught on camera gambling in casino in Nepal.
The video shows Kannaujia, an MLA from Maharajganj, at a casino in Rupdehi, Nepal has gone viral in social media.
The MLA can be seen gambling at the casino while there are liquor bottles on the table.
The episode has caused much embarrassment to the Bharatiya Janta Party, meanwhile, with the party leadership asking for a report.
Kannaujia was allegedly at Hotel Tiger resort which is situated in Manigram near Butwal in Nepal when the video was shot.
When the video was taken is not clear but it is believed to be recent. The BJP MLA is seen heavily drunk in the video and gambling with some people sitting along with him at the casino.
Kannaujia has denied that it was him in the video. He said, “I am not aware of any such video. I have no idea who has shot the video which is going viral and who all are seen in the video.”
The casinos in Bhairwah, Butwal area, have been in the news recently for illegal flesh trade involving foreign nationals and also for exchanging old demonetized Indian currency. In such a situation, the alleged video of BJP MLA gambling and drinking in such areas can bring major embarrassment to the BJP and its leaders.
Kannaujia is BJP MLA from Sadar seat of Maharajganj and has also been the chairman of Maharajganj Nagar Palika. Kannaujia fought 2017 state Assembly elections after he got the BJP ticket with help from Maharajganj MP Pankaj Chaudhary.
