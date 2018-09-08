BJP MLA Caught on Video Blaming Muslim Candidates For Party's Loss in MP Civic Polls

A video of BJP MLA from Mahidpur in Ujjain, Bahadur Singh Chouhan, blaming Muslim candidates for the party’s poor performance in civic body elections has gone viral on the internet.“We had given six tickets to members of your community last time, but lost all. This pained us immensely, which is why the road in your area wasn’t built,” Chouhan can be heard saying, while addressing a gathering of Muslims in his constituency.The MLA added that whenever he approaches Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Bhopal, he sets aside Rs 4-5 crores for the development work of this constituency.He further expressed regret over the party not being able to secure a majority in local civic body polls.Ahead of the assembly elections, a string of BJP leaders have stoked the fire with their loose comments.On September 5, the state School Education Minister Vijay Shah had irked many when he said at a Teachers’ Day gathering that those who do not clap for their teachers would end up at people’s doors and clap all through their lives.His purported reference to transgenders was criticised by the community.In yet another gaffe, former BJP state head Nandkumar Singh Chauhan left the chief minister red faced after he used abusive language for those who had pelted stones at the chief minister’s vehicle during his Jan Ashirwad Yatra.BJP state youth wing president Abhilash Pandey had also recently threatened to attack Congress leaders and said, "I will not delay more than 2.5 minutes to attack Scindia, Kamalnath or Rahul Gandhi. I have 37 lakh workers of BJP youth wing in MP.”