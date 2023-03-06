BJP MLA Corruption Case: Karnataka Congress Calls for 2-hour Bandh on March 9

Karnataka Congress has called for a two-hour Bandh on March 9 to protest against alleged corruption by ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in the state.

While addressing the media, KPCC chief DK Shivakumar said: “In order to make this state corruption free and in our fight against this corruption, we are calling for a bandh in the state March 9 from 9 am to 11 am.”

Responding to the call for Bandh, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai reiterated that people won’t respond to this call as it doesn’t have any value.

“Congress itself is getting ‘Bandh’. Now, they are thinking they can once again write their political future through this and that’s why they are calling for Bandh. They’ll not get any response. Those who are alleging must clean hands first, then there’ll be a value for that,” said Bommai.

“They haven’t left anything be it pillow, spreadsheet, biscuit and coffee, they have done corruption everywhere. Siddaramaiah had given target to their ministers, ask MB Patil, George, Mahadevappa what target they were given. Hence, their call for bandh has no value, people will not value this. On May 23, there’s election and people will decide,” added the Chief Minister.

Meanwhile AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amith Shah for allegedly turning a blind eye towards corruption.

“What does Modi say about 40% corruption? What does Shah say? Modi should speak about this corruption. Big corruption has happened under his ruling,” said Kharge. The leader allegedly asked PM to look at his own party to know about corruption.

BJP MLA Virupakshappa is still absconding despite a Lokayukta FIR filed against him for his alleged involvement in KSDL corruption case, which has rocked the state ahead of 2023 assembly polls.

