POLITICS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

BJP MLA Demands Military Deployment in Nagpur Locality to Check Spread of Coronavirus

File photo of a health worker checking the temperature of a man during lockdown to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus in Ahmedabad. (AP)

File photo of a health worker checking the temperature of a man during lockdown to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus in Ahmedabad. (AP)

Nagpur East MLA Krishna Khopde said Satranjipura had several COVID-19 patients and many residents had links to the Tablighi Jamaat event last month in Nizamuddin in Delhi.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: April 13, 2020, 9:37 PM IST
Share this:

A Maharashtra BJP MLA has demanded deployment of the military in a locality in Nagpur claiming it had several COVID-19 patients and many residents

had links to the Tablighi Jamaat event last month in Nizamuddin in Delhi.

Nagpur East MLA Krishna Khopde on Monday said he had spoken to the municipal commissioner and demanded deployment of the military in Satranjipura as its residents had not cooperated when the civic body conducted surveys in the initial days of the coronavirus outbreak.

"Many coronavirus positive patients have been found in Satranjipura. However, some weeks ago, when the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) was carrying out surveys, the residents had not cooperated. If they had offered support to the survey at that time, we would not been facing this situation," Khopde said.

"The densely populated area of Satranjipura should be handed over to the military. It will also force those with Markaz (Tablighi Jamaat event in Nizamuddin) links to come forward. I have spoken to the municipal commissioner about it and demanded deployment of the military," he claimed.

The Tablighi Jamaat event is being seen as a major reasons for the coronavirus spread as several of the attendees, who tested positive later, fanned out across the country on preaching assignments.

Meanwhile, the NMC on Monday declared localities like Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Nagpur Ward no 3, Ashi Nagar Zone 3 and Ward no 5, which is Satranjipura zone' as "prohibited area" and sealed them off to stall the spread of the virus.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    8,048

    +639*  

  • Total Confirmed

    9,352

    +905*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    979

    +215*  

  • Total DEATHS

    324

    +51*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 13 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,333,140

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,888,901

    +36,676

  • Cured/Discharged

    437,832

     

  • Total DEATHS

    117,585

    +3,391
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres