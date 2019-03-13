BJP MLA Files Police Complaint Against Rahul Gandhi for Addressing JeM chief as 'Masood Azhar Ji'

Newly elected Indore MLA Akash Vijayvargiya, son of BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, on Wednesday filed a complaint of treason against Congress president Rahul Gandhi for addressing terrorist Azhar Masood with the honorific “ji”.Referring to the release of terrorist Maulana Masood Azhar, the founder of terror outfit Jash-e-Mohammad, during the tenure of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Gandhi had referred the former as ‘Masood Azhar ji’ during a function in New Delhi.The BJP accused Gandhi of siding with terror elements.On Wednesday, Akash, along with his supporters, reached Pardeshipura police station in Indore and filed a complaint against Rahul and sought immediate action in the matter.“At times, Gandhi is seen standing behind those who chant ‘Bharat tere tukde honge hazar’, on occasions he had questioned the surgical strike and also met the Chinese ambassador secretly during Doklam stand-off,” said Akash highlighting other instances.Akash said the statements amount to sedition and boost the morale of Pakistan and terror elements.Interestingly, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad came under attack by the opposition over his “Hafiz ji” comment. Explaining his stand, Prasad said his one-year-old statement was kind of a pun and it should be seen in its full context of the video, where he had slammed terrorists.