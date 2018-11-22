BJP MLA Gyandev Ahuja Withdraws Nomination as Independent, Appointed Rajasthan Vice-president

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Gyandev Ahuja, who had filed nomination as an independent after being denied a ticket by the party, has taken back his nomination. The saffron party has now appointed him Rajasthan vice-president.Ahuja, who hit the national headlines at the height of the JNU controversy in 2016 for his remarks that thousands of condoms were found on the university campus daily, was dropped from the party’s second list of 31 candidates for the Rajasthan assembly election.The MLA had also courted controversy when he said those who indulge in “cow smuggling and slaughter” will be killed. He had also called most of the people involved in the Pehlu Khan murder case ‘innocent’ and that the police “unnecessarily” harassed them due to “personal vendetta”.BJP leader Bhawani Singh Rajawat has also reportedly withdrawn his candidature, while in the Congress, Ramchandra Sardana has decided not to contest the polls following talks with senior party leaders.Rajasthan will go to polls on December 7. The results will be declared on December 11.