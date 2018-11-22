English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BJP MLA Gyandev Ahuja Withdraws Nomination as Independent, Appointed Rajasthan Vice-president
Ahuja, who hit the national headlines at the height of the JNU controversy in 2016 for his remarks that thousands of condoms were found on the university campus daily, was dropped from the party’s second list of 31 candidates for the Rajasthan assembly election.
File photo of BJP MLA Gyan Dev Ahuja.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Gyandev Ahuja, who had filed nomination as an independent after being denied a ticket by the party, has taken back his nomination. The saffron party has now appointed him Rajasthan vice-president.
