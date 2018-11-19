English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BJP MLA Known for his Controversial Comments Quits After being Denied Ticket in Rajasthan Polls
"My name was dropped by the party without taking me into confidence. I was not even told about the reason why my name was dropped. After pressure from my supporters and family members, I resigned from the party. I will now contest the elections from Sanganer seat," Ahuja said.
File photo of BJP MLA Gyan Dev Ahuja.
Jaipur: Miffed over being denied a ticket by the BJP for the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly elections, Ramgarh MLA Gyan Deo Ahuja quit the party Sunday and announced he will contest the polls as an independent candidate.
Since last Sunday, when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its first list of candidates for the December 7 polls, several party MLAs, including a state minister, have resigned.
The party has so far declared 170 out of total 200 candidates in three lists.
