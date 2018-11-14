English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BJP MLA Known for Support to Cow Vigilantes Dropped From Party's Second List for Rajasthan Polls
BJP MLA Gyandev Ahuja, who hit the national headlines at the height of the JNU controversy in 2016 for his remarks that thousands of condoms were found on the university campus daily, was also dropped.
File photo of BJP MLA Gyan Dev Ahuja.
Loading...
New Delhi: The BJP on Wednesday announced its second list of 31 candidates for the Rajasthan assembly election, dropping 15 sitting MLAs, included three ministers.
The BJP has so far announced the names of 162 candidates in the 200-member assembly.
Outgoing ministers Babulal Verma, Rajkumar Rinwa and Dhan Singh Rawat were denied party ticket this election.
BJP MLA Gyandev Ahuja, who hit the national headlines at the height of the JNU controversy in 2016 for his remarks that thousands of condoms were found on the university campus daily, was also dropped.
Earlier, the BJP MLA from Rajasthan had said that those who indulge in “cow smuggling and slaughter” will be killed.
Besides, Ahuja had also called most of the people involved in the Pehlu Khan murder case as 'innocent' and that the the police “unnecessarily” harassed them due to “personal vendetta”.
He represents Ramgarh in Alwar district in the current assembly.
Assembly election in Rajasthan will be held on December 7.
The BJP is facing a strong challenge from a resurgent Congress in the state with the opposition party winning a number of by-polls in the past couple of years.
A number of opinion polls has also given an edge to the Congress but the BJP has insisted that it will be able to repulse the opposition's challenge.
The saffron party under Vasundhara Raje had won a whopping 163 of the 200 assembly seats in the state in 2013, giving the Congress its worst ever drubbing.
The state has for the past two decades seen the incumbent party losing the assembly polls.
The BJP has so far announced the names of 162 candidates in the 200-member assembly.
Outgoing ministers Babulal Verma, Rajkumar Rinwa and Dhan Singh Rawat were denied party ticket this election.
BJP MLA Gyandev Ahuja, who hit the national headlines at the height of the JNU controversy in 2016 for his remarks that thousands of condoms were found on the university campus daily, was also dropped.
Earlier, the BJP MLA from Rajasthan had said that those who indulge in “cow smuggling and slaughter” will be killed.
Besides, Ahuja had also called most of the people involved in the Pehlu Khan murder case as 'innocent' and that the the police “unnecessarily” harassed them due to “personal vendetta”.
He represents Ramgarh in Alwar district in the current assembly.
Assembly election in Rajasthan will be held on December 7.
The BJP is facing a strong challenge from a resurgent Congress in the state with the opposition party winning a number of by-polls in the past couple of years.
A number of opinion polls has also given an edge to the Congress but the BJP has insisted that it will be able to repulse the opposition's challenge.
The saffron party under Vasundhara Raje had won a whopping 163 of the 200 assembly seats in the state in 2013, giving the Congress its worst ever drubbing.
The state has for the past two decades seen the incumbent party losing the assembly polls.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
-
Friday 09 November , 2018
12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
Monday 12 November , 2018 Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
Friday 09 November , 2018 12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Live TV
Recommended For You
- DeepVeer Wedding: First Visuals of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Post Ceremonies Go Viral
- DeepVeer Wedding: Twitter Breaks Into Hilarious Memes As Fans Wait for Ranveer, Deepika's Pics
- Shah Rukh Khan Defends Thugs of Hindostan Failure, Says People Have Been a Little Too Harsh
- Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Launched in India for Rs 2.5 Lakh, Continental GT 650 at Rs 2.65 Lakh
- Samsung to Launch Galaxy A9 in India This Month; First Phone Ever with Quad Cameras
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...