BJP MLA Surendra Singh in UP's Ballia Calls Mamata Banerjee Names After Attack on Nadda's Convoy

Targeting West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the recent attack on BJP president J P Nadda's convoy, controversial MLA Surendra Singh on Friday called her the tadka of democracy and accused her of harbouring a terrorist mentality. He charged the Trinamool Congress leader of criminalising politics, also using for her the word tadka the tempering of dishes with spices.

He alleged that after coming in contact with Rohingyas, the Muslim refugees from Myanmar, she has developed a terrorist mentality. Referring to the stone-pelting at Nadda's convoy during his visit to West Bengal, Singh told reporters that it was a small issue for Banerjee who takes the help of anti-nationals in politics.

He claimed that the BJP is all set to form the next government in West Bengal and the demolition of the state's tadaka is a foregone conclusion. Surendera Singh has made derogatory remarks against opponents in the past as well.

In October, he defended a local leader who was the main accused in a shootout in Ballia district, claiming that the man may have acted in self-defence. Singh was pulled up by his party over this.