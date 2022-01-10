BJP MLAs from Other States to be Deployed in Every UP District to Support Yogi Adityanath’s Poll Campaign

To ensure Yogi Adityanath returns to power, BJP has strategised to rope in MLAs from neighbouring states of Uttar Pradesh who will lend crucial support to all contestants in the upcoming assembly election.

According to sources, one MLA from each neighbouring state of UP will be deployed with every BJP nominee contesting the polls. To supervise constituencies in every district, the BJP will have two MLAs, excluding those already in charge of the assembly seats, taking stock of districts.

In Western UP, MLAs from Haryana will be deployed whereas MLAs from Bihar will be given tasks in constituencies bordering their state. District Sonbhadra will have MLAs from Madhya Pradesh manning the poll campaign and regions around Saharanpur are going to have legislators from Delhi deployed.

These MLAs would also provide crucial feedback to the central leadership, which is closely monitoring the process with ministers and leaders given charge of various regions to ensure the cadre is activated.

“There are postings at three levels. One is making in charges of Shakti Kendras. Another is sending out ‘Vistaraks’ that the party started four months ago. Third and the latest is MLAs from other states will be given charge of one constituency and there will two MLAs in charge of a district who will report to the state and central committees,” informed a senior party leader.

‘Vistaraks’ are BJP workers who leave their home to work for the party and expand its base for a stipulated period of time, it could be a year to three months.

Despite being the strongest among its competitors in virtual and digital campaigning, the BJP is relying heavily on human resources reaching out to voters through the door-to-door campaign.

Another senior leader said, “The vital element in chain of reaching out to voters is ‘Panna Pramukh’. They are the ones who will contact people in every home. A ‘Panna Pramukh’ has almost 60 voters on its list and it is his or her duty to ensure that voters go out and vote, to send constant reminders and let them know about party’s and government’s achievements,” said another senior party leader.

Now that the Election Commission has allowed five members for the door-to-door campaign, the BJP said it believes it can beat other political parties due to its sheer organisational strength.

“Strengthening of Shakti Kendras are almost done. We have five to six booths in each Shakti Kendras. These have at least six villages covered under it. Shakti Kendra in charges will see that the cadre reaches out to voters,” explained another senior party functionary.

According to sources, the BJP is awaiting EC’s decision on rallies or small gatherings after January 15 to tailor its campaigns.

“Lot of our campaign will be structured around EC’s January 15 decision. No one can deny the fact that physical rallies do have their merits in polls,” said a senior party leader.

The BJP is also considering reaching out to government beneficiaries virtually. The lists of beneficiaries, village wise, have been compiled.

Uttar Pradesh goes to polls in seven phases for 403 assembly constituencies from February 10 to March 7. The voting will be done on March 10.

Digital Campaign

Even as the opposition targets the EC on banning rallies and road shows, and rather opting for digital campaigns, the BJP is gearing up to include MPs and in charge of constituency campaigning and not restrict itself with covering only rallies of the Prime Minister, party president JP Nadda, Union ministers such as Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Piyush Goyal.

According to sources, the party is training its technical force to cover state ministers, MPs and other significant post holders of the party even if the meeting is at the ‘mandal’ level.

They said the sheer volume generated will be a record of sorts as it aims to cover every election campaign digitally.

From 3D studio mix to audio conference, BJP is training its technical workforce to give voters a real-time feel of the election rally.

“We haven’t limited ourselves to rallies. We will send various videos like government achievements and targeted video for segments, be it beneficiaries or others. We have technology to do video broadcast to lakhs in one go,” said the source.

Another source involved in the process said the party has prepared teams to shoot videos of those sitting and watching rallies of senior leaders.

“When we get the permission to allow people following Covid-appropriate behaviour, we will have a team there to shoot how they cheer and react. This will be then merged with the leader’s feed and give audience an experience equivalent to a live rally,” sources informed.

Also, such feeds can be given directly to news channels to broadcast.

The sources said every virtual address will be promoted on all social media platform including YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

