BJP MLAs Interrupt LG Address in Delhi Assembly Demanding to Make 'The Kashmir Files' Tax-free

BJP legislators on Wednesday interrupted Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's address in the Delhi Assembly at the beginning of the Budget Session, demanding that "The Kashmir Files" movie be made tax-free here.

As soon as Baijal began his address, BJP MLAs started raising slogans to press their demand.

Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel asked BJP MLAs to stop sloganeering. He said it is happening for the first time in his tenure as a Speaker in last seven years that the LG's address has been interrupted by legislators.

"It was an indecent behaviour by BJP legislators to create noise and trying to interrupt LG's address," Goel said later in the House.

He warned opposition legislators not to repeat such behaviour in the future. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also reacted to the development and asked BJP MLAs to approach the Centre for the waiver of central GST on the movie. "If you want the film to be tax-free, why are you fighting for SGST? Go to the Centre for waiver of CGST," Sisodia said in the assembly.

After this, the LG's address began after the BJP legislators calmed down.

