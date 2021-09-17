BJP MLAs Meet Puducherry CM, Say Keen on Contesting Rajya Sabha Election

A delegation of legislators belonging to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday submitted to AINRC (All India N R Congress) founder and Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy a letter expressing the intention of the saffron party to contest the October 4 poll for the lone Rajya Sabha seat here. Sources close to the BJP told PTI that the legislators except the Assembly Speaker and three independents have had discussions here and adopted a resolution that the BJP would contest the election.

The sources said the name of the candidate of the BJP was being finalised. “We have sought the support of the AINRC for the BJP nominee in the poll," they said.

While the AINRC has 10 members in the Assembly, the BJP has six, including the Speaker. Three of the six independents P Angalane, Shivashankar and Gollapalli Srinivas (from Yanam) participated in the meeting convened by the BJP . The Assembly has 30 elected and three nominated legislators. Official sources said only the elected members have the voting rights in the election to the Upper House of Parliament.

Territorial Home Minister and BJP leader A Namassivayam chaired the meeting, sources said. President of the territorial BJP committee V Saminathan and the three nominated legislators V P Ramalingam, K.Venkatesan and R B Ashok Babu were the other participants in the meeting.

