1-min read

BJP MLA's Son Arrested for Threatening to Kill Congress Leader in MP

Sudeep Patel (34) was arrested in a two-month-old case of threatening Congress leader Sukhram Bamne, Harda Superintendent of Police Bhagwat Singh Birde said.

PTI

Updated:June 20, 2019, 9:23 PM IST
BJP MLA's Son Arrested for Threatening to Kill Congress Leader in MP
Sudeep, an elected representative of Khirkiya Janpad Panchayat, is the son of sitting BJP MLA from Harda, Kamal Patel. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
Harda (MP): A BJP MLA's son was on Thursday arrested for allegedly threatening to kill a Congress leader in Harda in Madhya Pradesh, police said.

Sudeep Patel (34) was arrested in a two-month-old case of threatening Congress leader Sukhram Bamne, Harda Superintendent of Police Bhagwat Singh Birde said.

Sudeep, an elected representative of Khirkiya Janpad Panchayat, is the son of sitting BJP MLA from Harda, Kamal Patel.

In his complaint, Bamne had said that on April 28 this year, Patel had issued a death threat to him over phone, Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Mahendra Kumar Malviya said.

Bamne had alleged that Patel threatened to kill him over his Facebook post, which claimed that the farm loan of Kamal Patel's wife has been waived under the state government's scheme.

Based on the complaint, Patel was booked under relevant sections of the IPC and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act on April 28.

Following the arrest of his son, the BJP legislator alleged that his son was framed as a result of political rivalry.

"We have full faith in the judiciary and will definitely get justice," he said.However, Bamne, a Dalit, said that besides threatening him, Patel had also used abusive language against his family.

