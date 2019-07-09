BJP MLAs Stage Walkout from MP Assembly Over Farm Loan Issue, Chouhan Reminds Cong of Pre-poll Promise

Bhopal: Accusing the Congress government of not fulfilling the promises made to farmers before the state elections, the BJP on Tuesday demanded a discussion in the Assembly on the farm loan waiver scheme.

Former chief minister and senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan alleged in the House that the benefits of the Kamal Nath government's farm loan waiver had not reached farmers.

Raising the matter soon after Question Hour, Chouhan demanded a discussion on the issue. He said the Congress had promised to waive off Rs 2 lakh loans of the farmers before elections and altered the announcement saying only short term loans would be written off after it secured power in the state.

Chouhan further alleged that farm loan waiver required a budget of Rs 48,000 crore but the Congress government has only provisioned Rs 5,000 crore in the budget.

Leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargava also urged Speaker NP Prajapati to allow a discussion on July 11. Bharghav said farmers have no money to buy seeds and fertilisers. Prajapati turned down the demand and invited BJP legislators to his chamber to discuss the issue.

However, the response did not impress the BJP MLAs and they staged a walkout of from the Assembly.

Chouhan later told the media and said the Congress had promised to change the chief minister if he failed to waive off the farmers’ loans within 10 days of assuming office. He said pressure from banks to repay the loan was compelling the farmers to take extreme steps like ending their lives. Training guns at Rahul Gandhi, Chouhan said, “Their national president had promised loan waiver in ten days. Now, he is nowhere to be seen so that he could be questioned.”

Loan waiver is gross failure of Kamal Nath government and the state govt is also avoiding discussion on this, said Bhargav claiming farmers might end up not sowing anything this season as they are not getting required help.

The BJP MLAs kept raising slogans –Kisanon ka two lakh karz maaf karo (Waive off Rs two lakh loans of farmers) outside the House.