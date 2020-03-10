BJP MLAs to Fly Out of Bhopal to Unknown Destination Amid Political Turmoil

Bhopal: Amid the political turmoil in Madhya Pradesh, BJP MLAs would be flown out of Bhopal and possibly out of the state on Tuesday night, party sources said.

With 22 Congress MLAs quitting and plunging the Congress government in the state into a crisis, a meeting of the BJP Legislature Party was held on Tuesday evening.

With the possibility of the Congress, which would be reduced to minority in the Assembly if the resignations of its MLAs are accepted, trying to poach BJP's legislators, the saffron party was taking precautions to keep its flock together, sources added.

Madhya Pradesh: Buses parked near the party office in Bhopal, begin leaving from the spot. BJP MLAs of the state have boarded the buses. MLA Vijay Shah (pic 4) says, "We are going either to Bengaluru or Delhi." pic.twitter.com/cp36sxMk4p — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2020

After the meeting, Leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargava said all the party MLAs were going to "celebrate Holi" at an undisclosed location.

"We are going to celebrate Holi. We are going to the airport in buses. From there we will leave for the location as per the directives of party leaders," he said, without disclosing what their destination would be.

Five chartered buses could be seen parked outside the BJP office.