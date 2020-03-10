English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
1-MIN READ

BJP MLAs to Fly Out of Bhopal to Unknown Destination Amid Political Turmoil

Five chartered buses could be seen parked outside the BJP office. (Representative image)

With 22 Congress MLAs quitting and plunging the Congress government in the state into a crisis, a meeting of the BJP Legislature Party was held on Tuesday evening.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: March 10, 2020, 10:09 PM IST
Bhopal: Amid the political turmoil in Madhya Pradesh, BJP MLAs would be flown out of Bhopal and possibly out of the state on Tuesday night, party sources said.

With the possibility of the Congress, which would be reduced to minority in the Assembly if the resignations of its MLAs are accepted, trying to poach BJP's legislators, the saffron party was taking precautions to keep its flock together, sources added.

After the meeting, Leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargava said all the party MLAs were going to "celebrate Holi" at an undisclosed location.

"We are going to celebrate Holi. We are going to the airport in buses. From there we will leave for the location as per the directives of party leaders," he said, without disclosing what their destination would be.

Five chartered buses could be seen parked outside the BJP office.

