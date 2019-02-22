English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BJP MLAs Walk Out of Assembly Accusing Congress of Delaying Implementation of EWS Quota in MP
Senior BJP MLA Narottam Mishra raised the issue in zero hour saying that while MP is still 'considering' its implementation, ten states have already done it 'without any committee or delay.'
File photo of MP CM Kamal Nath.
Loading...
Bhopal: A day after chief minister Kamal Nath announced his decision to constitute a sub-committee to study the provision of 10 percent reservation in jobs and education to economically poor in the general category, the BJP flayed the Congress for further delaying its implementation.
Senior BJP MLA Narottam Mishra raised the issue in zero hour saying that while MP is still "considering" its implementation, ten states have already done it "without any committee or delay.”
“Forming such committees is a mockery of the poor and an attempt to deprive them of their constitutional rights,” said the former Minister, further question the Congress government's intention to implement the policy according to constitutional norms.
Taking a swipe at the Congress' leadership, Mishra said that while the party had backed the bill in the parliament, it is the Congress in MP which "seems to have a problem with it.
"The BJP won’t allow the Congress government to destroy the future of the youth at any cost," Mishra said.
Responding to Mishra's statements, Parliamentary Affairs minister Dr Govind Singh said that the Congress was in favour of EWS reservation and also mentioned it in election manifesto, but the state government "is only assessing the economic eligibility of the beneficiaries to be covered under the norm."
"The assessment of 7.5 crore public can’t be done in a short duration," Dr Singh added.
The stalemate between the BJP and the ruling Congress aggravated in the state assembly and the BJP lawmakers walked out in protest.
Senior BJP MLA Narottam Mishra raised the issue in zero hour saying that while MP is still "considering" its implementation, ten states have already done it "without any committee or delay.”
“Forming such committees is a mockery of the poor and an attempt to deprive them of their constitutional rights,” said the former Minister, further question the Congress government's intention to implement the policy according to constitutional norms.
Taking a swipe at the Congress' leadership, Mishra said that while the party had backed the bill in the parliament, it is the Congress in MP which "seems to have a problem with it.
"The BJP won’t allow the Congress government to destroy the future of the youth at any cost," Mishra said.
Responding to Mishra's statements, Parliamentary Affairs minister Dr Govind Singh said that the Congress was in favour of EWS reservation and also mentioned it in election manifesto, but the state government "is only assessing the economic eligibility of the beneficiaries to be covered under the norm."
"The assessment of 7.5 crore public can’t be done in a short duration," Dr Singh added.
The stalemate between the BJP and the ruling Congress aggravated in the state assembly and the BJP lawmakers walked out in protest.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
-
Tuesday 19 February , 2019
Who Qualifies as a "Martyr" in the Wake of the Recent Pulwama Attacks?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Tuesday 19 February , 2019
Rafale Jets Display Air Prowess During Aero India Rehearsals in Bengaluru
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Tuesday 19 February , 2019 Who Qualifies as a "Martyr" in the Wake of the Recent Pulwama Attacks?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Tuesday 19 February , 2019 Rafale Jets Display Air Prowess During Aero India Rehearsals in Bengaluru
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Netflix Ranks X Men, Calls Wolverine Overrated and Fans Lose Their Cool
- To Let Movie Review: A Pressing Social Issue Imaginatively Tacked with Singular Focus
- Fare Enough: Pilot Spells Out 'I'm Bored' Across the Sky During Test Flight
- Sunil Grover to Come Back on The Kapil Sharma Show, Deets Inside
- Gully Boy Faces Major Drop As It Inches Closer to Rs 100 Cr Mark, Uri on 'Miraculous Run'
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results