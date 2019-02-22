BJP MLAs Walk Out of Assembly Accusing Congress of Delaying Implementation of EWS Quota in MP

A day after chief minister Kamal Nath announced his decision to constitute a sub-committee to study the provision of 10 percent reservation in jobs and education to economically poor in the general category, the BJP flayed the Congress for further delaying its implementation.Senior BJP MLA Narottam Mishra raised the issue in zero hour saying that while MP is still "considering" its implementation, ten states have already done it "without any committee or delay.”“Forming such committees is a mockery of the poor and an attempt to deprive them of their constitutional rights,” said the former Minister, further question the Congress government's intention to implement the policy according to constitutional norms.Taking a swipe at the Congress' leadership, Mishra said that while the party had backed the bill in the parliament, it is the Congress in MP which "seems to have a problem with it."The BJP won’t allow the Congress government to destroy the future of the youth at any cost," Mishra said.Responding to Mishra's statements, Parliamentary Affairs minister Dr Govind Singh said that the Congress was in favour of EWS reservation and also mentioned it in election manifesto, but the state government "is only assessing the economic eligibility of the beneficiaries to be covered under the norm.""The assessment of 7.5 crore public can’t be done in a short duration," Dr Singh added.The stalemate between the BJP and the ruling Congress aggravated in the state assembly and the BJP lawmakers walked out in protest.