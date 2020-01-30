BJP Mocks TMC for Supporting AAP in Delhi Assembly Elections
The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress has thrown its weight behind AAP for the February 8 Delhi polls and its national spokesperson Derek O' Brien on Thursday uploaded a video endorsing not just Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal but all AAP candidates.
Representative image/PTI
Kolkata: Senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya Thursday mocked TMC for extending support to Aam Aadmi Party in the February Delhi Assembly polls and said it is on the verge of losing power in Bengal and is backing parties in places where it hardly has any exsistence.
The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress has thrown its weight behind AAP for the February 8 Delhi polls and its national spokesperson Derek O' Brien on Thursday uploaded a video endorsing not just Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal but all AAP candidates.
"The TMC is fast losing its ground in Bengal and is extending support to AAP in Delhi, where it doesn't have any existence. The less we speak on such issues, the better. The TMC should stop making fun of themselves," Vijayvargiya said.
Banerjee and Kejriwal have shared a cordial relationship over the years. The Delhi chief minister came out in support of his West Bengal counterpart during the general elections in 2019 and also during her face-off with the Centre over the erstwhile Kolkata police chief Rajeev Kumar.
Banerjee on her part had condemned attacks on Kejriwal during the general elections and lashed out at BJP over the issue.
"Vote for @AamAadmiParty, Vote for the candidate from Rajendra Nagar constituency @raghav_chadha, Vote for @ArvindKejriwal and all AAP candidates in Delhi," O' Brien tweeted.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana Confides in Asim Riaz, Says Her Ex Boyfriend Didn't Come to See Her
- EXCLUSIVE: Amazon Adds UPI Payments For iPhone, But You Must Use The App For India
- Cool New Emojis Are Coming to Your Phone And Are More Inclusive Than Ever Before
- Biggest Credit Card And Debit Card Breach Ever Puts Details of 30 Million up For Sale
- Everything We Know So Far About the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip