BJP Mocks TMC for Supporting AAP in Delhi Assembly Elections

The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress has thrown its weight behind AAP for the February 8 Delhi polls and its national spokesperson Derek O' Brien on Thursday uploaded a video endorsing not just Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal but all AAP candidates.

PTI

Updated:January 30, 2020, 4:35 PM IST
Kolkata: Senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya Thursday mocked TMC for extending support to Aam Aadmi Party in the February Delhi Assembly polls and said it is on the verge of losing power in Bengal and is backing parties in places where it hardly has any exsistence.

The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress has thrown its weight behind AAP for the February 8 Delhi polls and its national spokesperson Derek O' Brien on Thursday uploaded a video endorsing not just Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal but all AAP candidates.

"The TMC is fast losing its ground in Bengal and is extending support to AAP in Delhi, where it doesn't have any existence. The less we speak on such issues, the better. The TMC should stop making fun of themselves," Vijayvargiya said.

Banerjee and Kejriwal have shared a cordial relationship over the years. The Delhi chief minister came out in support of his West Bengal counterpart during the general elections in 2019 and also during her face-off with the Centre over the erstwhile Kolkata police chief Rajeev Kumar.

Banerjee on her part had condemned attacks on Kejriwal during the general elections and lashed out at BJP over the issue.

"Vote for @AamAadmiParty, Vote for the candidate from Rajendra Nagar constituency @raghav_chadha, Vote for @ArvindKejriwal and all AAP candidates in Delhi," O' Brien tweeted.

