BJP Morchas Hold 'Sammelans' Across India on Govt Achievements Ahead of 2019 Elections
The morchas started their work in October 2018 with the Yuva Morcha holding the 'sammelan' in Hyderabad and Mahila Morcha holding the 'sammelan' in Ahmedabad in December
BJP Mahila Morcha activists participate in a vehicle rally, ahead of their 'Vijay Sankalp Sammelan' in Bhopal (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: Just ahead of 2019 elections, various morchas of Bharatiya Janata Party are spreading out across the country for the 'rashtriya adhiveshan' (National Congregation).
The purpose is to spread awareness about the work done by Narendra Modi government for the respective communities. The members expected to come in thousands will be informed about the work done by the government to benefit their respective communities. Future campaigns and ways to strengthen the organization will also be planned at the event.
In the farmer’s morcha gathering Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be addressing the farmers on the work done by the government.
The morchas started their work in October 2018 with the Yuva Morcha headed by Poonam Mahajan holding the 'sammelan' in Hyderabad and Mahila Morcha headed by Vijaya Rahatkar holding the 'sammelan' in Ahmedabad in December. The next is BJP’s SC Morcha headed by Vinod Kumar Sonkar set to meet today in Nagpur.
The organizers are expecting the crowd of five thousand in Nagpur, with the chief minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis in attendance.
The morcha will work for propagating the work done by the government like recognizing the ‘Panchteertha” - which include Amedbkar’s birthplace in Mhow, the place in London where he stayed while studying in UK, ‘Deeksha Bhoomi’ in Nagpur, and ‘Mahaparinirvan Sthal’ in Delhi, and ‘Chaitya Bhoomi’ in Mumbai.
On the other hand, BJP’s ST Morcha is going to Bhubaneswar in Orissa for their congregation on February 2nd - 3rd 2019. Ramvichar Netam the national president of ST Morcha Tribal said, “The idea is to take stock of things and plan ahead along with spreading the good work that has been done by the government. We will plan for the Birsa Munda Gaurav yatra and strengthening the organization set up."
In the coming days BJP’s OBC Morcha will meet in Patna on February 15-16.
Sudha Yadav, one of the workers with outfit said, “We are getting together to not just discuss the good work the government has done for this section. Forward plan would be made on booth level work and how to connect people from various sections of society. Connecting the beneficiaries of this morcha and giving a new direction to the morcha. We will also be distributing the booklets on our work.”
Next will be Bharatiya Janata Party Kisan Morcha on February 23 in Gorakhpur Uttar Pradesh. The head of the morcha Virendra Singh Mast informed that at this sitting the Prime Minister would be present.
“The dialogue would be on what the government has done for the farmer’s progress,” he said.
| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
