BJP Moves EC for 5-Day Ban on Kamal Haasan Over 'Godse a Terrorist' Remark
In a letter to the Election Commission, the BJP accused Haasan of ‘promoting enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion’.
File photo of actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan. (PTI)
New Delhi: The BJP has approached the Election Commission seeking a five-day ban on actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan for describing Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse as independent India’s first terrorist. The complaint has been filed by BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay.
“It is necessary to state that the statement was made deliberately in the presence of a Muslim majority crowd for electoral gain, which is clearly a corrupt practice under Section 123(3) the Representation of the People Act 1951,” Upadhyay said in the letter to the EC.
He accused him of ‘promoting enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion’.
Earlier, the actor-turned politician had said Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse was independent India’s first terrorist.
Speaking at an election rally for his party candidate in Aravakurichi assembly constituency, where bypolls will be held on May 19, Haasan had clarified that his statement was not meant to appeal to the Muslim-majority electorate in the constituency.
“I am not saying this because many Muslims are here. I'm saying this in front of Gandhi's statue. The first terrorist post India's independence is a Hindu. His name is Nathuram Godse,” Haasan reportedly said.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
