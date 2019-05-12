English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BJP MP Booked After Rs 4 Lakh Cash Recovered From Hotel Room in Bihar
BJP MP from Sheohar, Rama Devi, who is seeking re-election, told reporters, "I have done nothing wrong. People give donations during elections."
Rama Devi, BJP MP from Sheohar (Image: Facebook/Rama Devi)
Patna: An FIR was lodged against sitting BJP MP from Sheohar, Rama Devi, following recovery of Rs 4 lakh in cash from a hotel in East Champaran district, where she had been putting up, police said here on Saturday.
The complaint was lodged at Chhatauni police station area in the district, where Rs 4.06 lakh was recovered late Friday night from the hotel where Rama Devi, part of whose constituency falls in East Champaran, has been staying.
However, the MP who is seeking re-election, told reporters, "I have done nothing wrong. People give donations during elections. The police will be provided with details of transactions in due course."
Sheohar goes to polls in the sixth and penultimate phase of general elections on Sunday. Meanwhile, three persons have been arrested in
connection with an attack on a procession being taken out in Arrah Lok Sabha constituency on Friay night, which left four CPI(ML) supporters injured, police said.
The state unit of the ultra-Left outfit has issued a statement, alleging that the attack was carried at the behest of the BJP, which was "in panic" and facing "imminent defeat".
Union minister Raj Kumar Singh is the sitting MP from Arrah and has been fielded by the BJP for re-election. He is faced in virtually a straight contest with Raju Yadav of the CPI(ML).
