BJP MP Hails Shivpal Yadav for Meeting Azam Khan Amidst Rift With Nephew Akhilesh

Shivpal Yadav has reportedly been miffed with the Samajwadi Party chief and his nephew, Akhilesh Yadav, after he was not invited to a meeting of SP MLAs post the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. The rift seems to have become wider after a BJP MP recently hailed Shivpal for meeting Azam Khan and said he will also meet the Rampur MLA soon.

Shivpal Yadav’s Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) won the recent Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, and there are speculations that he might switch over to BJP.

“Shivpal Yadav is a grounded leader and he has become leader after a lot of struggles and hardships. Akhilesh is doing wrong, I welcome the step taken by Shivpal by meeting Azam Khan. I will also go to meet Azam Khan soon, he has been an MLA many times and also an MP,” said BJP MP from Gonda Brij Bhushan Singh.

On April 22, Shivpal Yadav met Samajwadi Party MLA Azam Khan in Sitapur jail. The meeting lasted for about 50 minutes. After the meeting, Shivpal Yadav told the media, “The UP chief minister is a saint and soft-hearted. I will meet him and request help for Azam Khan. The Samajwadi Party has done nothing for a senior leader like him. Ideally, the SP chief should have sat on a ‘dharna’ in the Lok Sabha along with Neta ji (Mulayam Singh Yadav) and other opposition parties. PM Modi respects Neta ji and he would have definitely taken cognizance of the issue.”

Shivpal Yadav had contested the recent UP assembly elections on the SP symbol from his traditional Jaswantnagar seat in Etawah district. However, after the results, he is reportedly miffed with the attitude of the party towards him.

Shivpal, a few days ago, had spoken in the favour of Uniform Civil Code. He even went on to meet Adityanath at the latter’s official residence in Lucknow.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.