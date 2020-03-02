BJP MP Held For Showing Black Flag to Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath, Released

Agar Malwa: BJP Lok Sabha MP from Dewas Mahendra Singh Solanki was arrested on Monday for showing a black flag to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

The protest was for not printing his name as local MP on invitation cards for an event, as well as Nath speaking on the Delhi riots, Solanki said.

His name was printed on a few cards only after he raised an objection, Solanki added.

At the function, Solanki said he was not allowed to speak though Nath spoke against the Delhi riots from the stage, the MP claimed.

Solanki said he walked out of the function and showed a black flag to Nath. "How can Nath talk about Delhi riots when he himself was an accused in the anti-Sikh riots of 1984," the BJP MP alleged.

Nath has previously denied charges that he had any connection to riots that took place after the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Solanki was later released on submitting a personal bond.

